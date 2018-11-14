La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.