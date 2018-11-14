In late October the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy organization renewed its annual contracts with the cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold to help fund the programs that better educate local residents.
Executive Director Shirley Smith says community involvement and support from Catoosa County, Ringgold, and Fort Oglethorpe is what has helped the organization thrive for almost 20 years.
“We’ve been going since 2000 with the Learning Center, and you all have been right there with us the whole time,” Smith told the Fort Oglethorpe City Council. “With your contract, we’re able to provide GED services, computer classes, and other programs and we do that for every citizen in Catoosa County.”
Smith says the computer classes help residents keep up with aspects of technology, and that efforts like the dictionary program go a long way in helping people learn every day.
“We give the dictionaries out to students and they get so excited,” Smith said. “I know you can look it up on your computer, but there’s just something about a child having a book. You want children to have the book in their hands.”
The organization also partners with Georgia Northwestern Technical College to offer an adult education program that has flourished in recent years.
“This year, at the adult education fall conference, Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s adult education received the highest percentage of GED completions — 86.8-percent,” Smith said. “That’s good and we’re part of it — you’re part of it.”
Smith says one of the main goals for all the organizations programs is to better educate residents so that they can get better jobs and contribute to the community.
“When the economy is good, GED is not,” Smith opined. “Everybody thinks ‘well, I don’t need a GED because I can just go out and get a job.’ But we all know that it stops eventually.”
The cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold renewed their annual contracts at a cost of $5,000 and $2,500 respectively, and Smith says both local governments are significant forces behind the work being done.
“Thank you for loving this community as much as we do,” Smith said. “People always ask me how we get so many things done, and I always tell them it’s because we’re in Catoosa County.”