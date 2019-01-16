On Thursday, Jan 10, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce held a brunch at The Colonnade to kick off a new year and officially install its 2019 board of directors and Amy Jackson, its new president and CEO.
“Over 150 of our members attended the brunch,” says Jackson. “This year, our board chair will be Catoosa Schools Superintendent Denia Reese. Last year, it was Cindie Robinson-Patty, the owner of Uniktings. Cindie did a great job and will continue to work on the board, and we’re all really looking forward to working with Denia as the 2019 chair.”
One attendee of the brunch was Valerie Hayes, president of North Georgia Animal Alliance. “This past year, the Chamber gained 50 new members,” says Hayes, “and we at NGAA are proud to be one of them. I am honored to represent our group by being a part of the Chamber’s Ambassadors.”
“I’m excited,” says Jackson, “about the opportunity to be president of the Chamber at a time when business, government and education are working so well together for the betterment of our Catoosa County community. The Chamber annual meeting was a great testament to these partnerships.”
Jackson says the brunch, served by Catering by Alan, was a big hit with all the attendees.
To learn more about the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, visit catoosachamberofcommerce.com.