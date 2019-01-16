0123_CCN_Chamber2019Board

On Thursday, Jan. 10, The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce held a brunch at The Colonnade to celebrate the installation of its 2019 board of directors and its new president and CEO. Back row from left:: Craig Jones of Fort Oglethorpe NHC Healthcare, Fort Oglethorpe Mayor Earl Gray, Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry, Ken McCollum of FNB Bank, Ian O’Shea of Crye-Leike Real Estate, Mike Key of Mike Key Entertainment and Photography, Wil Stiles of Flegal Insurance. Middle row, from left: Board Chair-Elect Barton Mathews of Starr-Matthews Agency, Matt Farmer of North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation, DeLaine Hunter of North Georgia Healthcare Center. Front row, from left: Board Treasurer Chris Hunt of Community National Bank, Lisa Elrod of Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, Terry Issac of NextHome Plus, Board Chair and Catoosa Schools Superintendent Denia Reese, Keith Barclift of North Georgia Joint Development Authority, Ringgold City Councilman Randall Franks, Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Jackson. Not shown: Board Vice Chair Rodney Crowe of B. Rodney Crowe, CPA, and 2018 Board Chair and current Board Member Cindie Robinson-Patty of Uniktings. / Catoosa Chamber of Commerce

On Thursday, Jan 10, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce held a brunch at The Colonnade to kick off a new year and officially install its 2019 board of directors and Amy Jackson, its new president and CEO.

“Over 150 of our members attended the brunch,” says Jackson. “This year, our board chair will be Catoosa Schools Superintendent Denia Reese. Last year, it was Cindie Robinson-Patty, the owner of Uniktings. Cindie did a great job and will continue to work on the board, and we’re all really looking forward to working with Denia as the 2019 chair.”

One attendee of the brunch was Valerie Hayes, president of North Georgia Animal Alliance. “This past year, the Chamber gained 50 new members,” says Hayes, “and we at NGAA are proud to be one of them. I am honored to represent our group by being a part of the Chamber’s Ambassadors.”

“I’m excited,” says Jackson, “about the opportunity to be president of the Chamber at a time when business, government and education are working so well together for the betterment of our Catoosa County community. The Chamber annual meeting was a great testament to these partnerships.”

Jackson says the brunch, served by Catering by Alan, was a big hit with all the attendees.

To learn more about the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, visit catoosachamberofcommerce.com.

Tags