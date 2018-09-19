On Sept. 13, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce honored local police officers and firefighters at their Network@Lunch event at the Colonnade in Ringgold. Each honoree was presented with a plaque from the Chamber.
The honorees from the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Catoosa County Fire Department, Ringgold Police Department, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department and Fort Oglethorpe Fire Department were chosen by the heads of their respective departments for outstanding service to their communities and their commitment to their fellow officers and firefighters.
The 2018 honorees are (working in reverse order from the above list):
Fort Oglethorpe Firefighter of the Year: Sergeant Christopher Salter
Fort Oglethorpe Police Officer of the Year: Officer Mark Cruise
Ringgold Police Officer of the Year: Officer Wilborn Dycus
Catoosa County Firefighter of the Year: Volunteer Firefighter Gene Bishop
Catoosa County Police Officer of the Year: Deputy Rebecca Jordan
“We applaud and appreciate the work these people do to keep our community safe,” said Chamber membership coordinator and incoming president Amy Jackson. “We’re honored to honor them.”