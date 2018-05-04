Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle’s campaign for governor tour led him to Fort Oglethorpe Friday afternoon, May 4.
Cagle was greeted by more than 250 supporters, the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School Marching Band and live music at an event spearheaded by Sen. Jeff Mullis and Catoosa County Commissioner Jeff Long.
The list of hosts on the invitation to the event that was held at Park Place Restaurant looked like a “Who’s Who” of Northwest Georgia government: “Please join Senator Jeff Mullis and … ten commissioners from four counties, the sheriffs and coroners of Catoosa, Walker and Dade counties, the mayors of six cities, twenty-seven council members from seven cities, two state representatives and a few influential people outside the political realm.”
“Casey Cagle has been endorsed by 55 local elected officials,” Mullis said.
Casey, his wife Nita and their dog were barely off their tour bus before the handshaking and greeting began. After making the rounds and short talks by a number of supporters and Casey’s wife, Casey took the mike and shared some thoughts on his record as lieutenant governor and his vision should he be elected governor.
“Education is the great equalizer,” Casey said. But, he added, not everyone needs a four-year college degree. Casey said only 25 percent of jobs in the state require that level of education, and he suggested the need for more two-year schools that teach skills in technology and careers in like welding, plumbing and auto mechanics.
“We need a safety net for people,” Casey told the crowd, “but not a hammock to rest in. We want to create a rising tide that lifts all.”
Cagle also endorsed spreading broadband access to even the most rural areas as a way to increase business opportunities, so “you won’t have to be in Atlanta to do business in Atlanta.”
The final day to vote in the primary is May 22. Early voting is going on now. To learn more about voting, visit catoosa.com/elections.