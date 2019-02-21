The aging population of the U.S. is creating an ever greater need for good caregivers, people to tenderly and diligently help those who can no longer fully care for themselves.
Caregivers can include those who work unpaid helping family or friends, and those who work privately or in institutions and are paid for their services.
Lane Funeral Home has begun a new program, “Care for the Caregiver,” that each month recognizes “a selfless individual who is devoted to improving the lives of others” through caregiving. The caregiver must be nominated by someone familiar with their work. Lane Funeral Home presents the winning caregiver with a $100 gift card as a way to thank and encourage them.
“We’re very excited about doing this,” says Lane Funeral Home Family Service Counselor Susan Tankersley. “Caregiving is hard and sometimes discouraging work, and this is our way of letting caregivers know how much they’re appreciated.”
Lane Funeral Home, South Crest Chapel, chose Gina Brown as February’s caregiver of the month and presented her with a $100 gift card. Brown, who works with Five Star Home Care and has been helping take care of Priscilla Williams’ mother, Juanita Bond, for a number of years. Williams, who nominated Brown for caregiver of the month, says that Brown always provides compassionate care and love to her mother and is always prompt.
If you would like to nominate someone for caregiver of the month, contact Lane Funeral Home, South Crest Chapel, at 706-866-5151 or email susan.tankersly@carriageservices.com.