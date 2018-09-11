A vehicle and a handgun were recently stolen from a Catoosa County driveway after the suspects broke into one vehicle and swiped another, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on the morning of Aug. 25 on Kailors Cove Circle in the Somerset subdivision.
Deputies were dispatched to the residence just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 25 after the homeowner reported the thefts.
The victim told police that his Glock 19 handgun was stolen from his truck that was parked in the driveway.
The victim admitted that the vehicle may have been left unlocked.
In addition to the weapon, the victim said his son’s blue 2017 Honda Civic was also stolen from the driveway.
The victim said the keys to the Honda were located in the truck where the gun was stolen, reports show.
Both the gun and vehicle were entered into the state and national crime databases.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the stolen property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.