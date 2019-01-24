(Editor’s note: Mike Cameron, chairman of the Walker County Republican Party and a lay minister of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, attended the national March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18 and shares his experiences and reflections.)
For the third year in a row, I attended the March for Life on Jan. 18, 2019, in Washington, D.C. The National Right to Life sponsors the March for Life each year to commemorate the lives that have been lost from abortion since the Supreme Court made abortion legal in 1973 via its ruling in Roe v. Wade. In conjunction with the March for Life, my church, the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, for which I am a lay minister, sponsored a life conference which was held in Arlington, Va.
The day of the March started early for my group of approximately 350 people with breakfast, followed by a worship service with Holy Communion. After church, we all walked down the street and took the DC Metro to the Federal Triangle and proceeded to the corner of 12th and Madison to the staging area to await the beginning of the March. One thing that our pastors emphasized before we left was that we are marching to celebrate life, not to protest or argue with people who disagree with our position on abortion.
Waiting for the March to begin is always fun. Various group mix and mingle and share stories. The weather was blustery and the ground was still covered with the previous week's snow. For many, it was their first time and they didn't know what to expect. For others like me, we shared stories about what to expect and as the picture shows, I stocked up on pretzels. Having street food like pretzels is essential to keep one's energy up as the March continues.
The March always begins with a kickoff rally at the National Mall. This year, Vice President Mike Pence addressed the March in person, while President Trump addressed the March live from the White House. Rev. Matthew Harrison, president of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, also addressed the crowd. After the rally, the March slowly began.
Each group had a designated spot to enter the March. This takes a little time because the crowd at this year's March was estimated at between 350,000 and 400,000 people (well over what the media reported). Our group carried signs with faces on them representing the Lutheran Church's Eyes of Life program. One face on a sign was Jing. He was found abandoned in an orphanage in China, unwanted because he has cerebral palsy. By God's grace, Jing was found and adopted by a family in Nebraska. On the back of the signs were hymns which we sang along the March route. It took between 2-3 hours, but finally everyone made it to the end of the March at the Supreme Court.
My group headed back to our hotel to continue our conference where we discussed subjects like how to treat people in our congregations with disabilities and also the culture of death in America related to the legalization of assisted suicide. As one speaker put it, our lives are not our own; they are a gift from God whose only son paid for our sins with his life on the cross. All life is precious; we should do all we can to preserve and enrich it.