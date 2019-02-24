The year 2018 proved to be a very busy year for the Walker County Republican Party and 2019 promises to be an exciting year of transition for the Walker County GOP.
The year started with the resignation of Chairman Matt Williamson. Mr. Williamson went on to become the County Attorney for Walker County. I was honored to be elected Chairman in March, 2018. After that, members of the party worked very hard in assisting statewide candidates during both the primary, runoff and general election processes.
One thing that sticks out in 2018 was the number of candidates for statewide office who paid visits to Walker County. During the year, candidates who paid at least one but sometimes multiple visits were future Governor Brian Kemp, future Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods, Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore, Secretary of State candidates Josh McKoon, David Bel Isle and Buzz Brockway along with Agriculture Secretary Gary Black. Walker County became an important destination for those seeking statewide office.
After the May primary, the party moved to more local business. In June, the Walker County Republican Party Scholarship Committee chaired by Dawn Merritt, gave away three scholarships, one to a deserving student in each of Walker County's high schools. A reception was held to honor these students and their families at the Chickamauga Civic Center.
As July approached, party members prepared for the July runoff in both the Governor's race and Secretary of State race. The Walker County Republican Party joined with the Whitfield County Republican Party and other region Republican parties to hold a super rally for runoff candidates in an amphitheater in Dalton, GA. The rally was a great success.
The month of August began in earnest the general election season for the Walker County GOP. During the month, we honest and open house and ribbon cutting with the assistance of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce which was a tremendous success. Dozens of people came by to celebrate with the party. In party business, the Walker County Republican Party passed a resolution favoring the passage of the referendum to establish a board of commissioners in Walker County. The resolution, introduced by 2nd Vice Chair Dean Kelley, passed unanimously. The Party also donated $500 to a ballot committee to support passage of the referendum.
The fall campaign season proved to be a super busy time for the Party. During this time, the Walker County Republican Party became known as a regional, not just county party. We provided assistance to multiple statewide candidates running for office during the general election. Our county office was open most days of the week and visitors were aplenty. Managed by GOP Secretary Nancy Burton, visitors were warmly greeted, given campaign literature on our candidates and we obtained contact information which can be used for future GOP activities.
Also, volunteers in our office made over 100,000 calls on behalf of the Brian Kemp campaign. Thousands more calls were made on behalf of Lt. Governor candidate Geoff Duncan. Over 7000 candidate comparison door knockers from the Faith and Freedom Coalition were distributed through local businesses and churches. As chairman, I acted as a liaison with the Kemp campaign. As part of that, I assisted other counties in obtaining Kemp campaign signs as well as Kemp campaign volunteers who were door knocking in our area. Over 700 signs were distributed to in other counties and to door knockers. An additional 1,200 signs were placed and distributed in Walker County, predominately for Brian Kemp but for other candidates as well and for the Board of Commissioners' Referendum.
As Chairman of the Walker County Republican Party, I remained on the road most of the general election season. By the time of the general election, I had covered almost 10,000 miles, participated in meetings and events in 15 Georgia counties and had the front seat of my car reupholstered! I, along with other Party members attended many ribbon cuttings across Walker County supporting both the Walker County Chamber of Commerce but also small business owners who are the backbone of Walker County's economy. Additionally, as Chairman, I had the privilege to represent Walker County with local media. During the fall, there were multiple appearances on television both in Chattanooga and North Georgia as well as appearing at a forum at Ridgeland High School speaking on behalf of the Board of Commissioners' referendum.
As most know, Republican candidates swept statewide elections. The Board of Commissioners' referendum won over 80 percent of the vote in Walker County. The hard work of Party members here and elsewhere paid off. In Walker County, almost 9,000 more people voted in 2018 than voted in the 2014 election. November also saw the annual Walker County Republican Party Veterans dinner be a great success. Well over 200 people filled the Walker County Civic Center to honor veterans from many North Georgia counties. So what's next for the Walker County Republican Party?
The year 2019 will be a year of transition for the Walker County GOP. On March 9th at the Rossville Civic Center, the Walker County Republican Party will hold its biannual convention. New Party Officers will be elected for the 2019-2021 term, including a new chairman as I am not seeking another term. April will mark the district convention in Dalton and the state convention will be in Savannah in May. By June, the Party will be focusing on the 2020 elections. The Party going forward must focus on registering new voters but also getting voters both interested and committed to voting in the 2020 elections. This is essential for both the re-election of President Trump but also for Senator David Purdue as well. It will also be interesting to watch the races for the new Walker County Board of Commissioners as well. In my opinion, all races including the one for full time chairman are wide open.
As for Walker County, I believe its future is bright. More than any time in its history, voters are better informed and educated about candidates and issues than even before. I trust their judgment. I'm also encouraged by what I'm seeing happening in communities in Walker County.
Lafayette, for example, has done a great job marketing itself. Take the Honeybee Festival, for example. This festival has become a regional event attracting people from several states. This event does a great deal to promote our county. In Rossville, an independent group, the Rossville Redevelopment Workshop has been formed in order to help the Rossville community move forward to a better tomorrow. In November, 2017, I was honored to take part in a work day where the area formerly known as the Duck Pond was transformed into an area now known as the John Ross Commons, an example of what the community can be. Other initiatives are forthcoming which could help transform the community in the next few years. In my opinion, the work being done currently in Rossville is key to the future economic development of Walker County.
In summary, it's been a great year. I thank the members of the County Committee of the Republican Party and the citizens of Walker County for the honor of serving as Chairman of the Walker County Republican Party this past year.