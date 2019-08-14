Dozens of companies with a household name have been started with a great idea and a little seed money. If you have a winning concept, the Walker County Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you.
Round 2 of the “Walker Rocks Start Up Challenge” kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 14. The grant competition returns with another $5,000 in funding to help a recreational-, tourism- or hospitality-related business get started or expand services in Walker County.
“This year, we will also consider other types of businesses, non-profits, civic and community organizations which add to the quality of life and contribute to the cultural vibrancy of the local economy,” said Lacey Wilson, president of the Walker County Chamber.
David Bridges, owner of Battlefield Outdoors, won last year’s contest after he pitched adding a passenger van to his business to transport outdoor enthusiasts to hiking, biking and kayaking destinations in Walker County. The van was also wrapped with the Walker Rocks logo, creating a mobile billboard to promote tourism in Walker County.
The $5,000 start-up grant is funded by a partnership between the Walker County Chamber of Commerce and Peach State Federal Credit Union. Grant funds will be distributed in the form of a reimbursement for documented expenses.
Walker Rocks highlights the scenic and stunning destinations available in Walker County for rock climbing, caving, kayaking, hiking, biking and other outdoor adventures. The award winning tourism initiative embraces the county’s environmental assets and invites outdoor enthusiasts to come play.