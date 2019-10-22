Walker County Farm Bureau, or WCFB, received three awards for its volunteer programs during the Georgia Farm Bureau, or GFB, 1st District annual meeting, held Sept. 17 in Calhoun.
The WCFB Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee, chaired by Justin Smith, received the 1st District Outstanding Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee Award.
Among its activities during the past year, the committee worked to acquire two additional incubators for display at Walker County elementary and middle schools. Local farmers donated eggs to be placed in the incubators, allowing students to witness development of the eggs.
Smith also received the 1st District Young Farmers & Ranchers Member of the Year Award. The award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who work to encourage fellow farmers and promote agriculture in the local community.
WCFB Office Manager Kyla Compton received the 1st District Outstanding County Office Manager Award. Compton has worked with Farm Bureau since 2006.
As WCFB office manager, she coordinates Farm Bureau’s agricultural advocacy efforts in the county and oversees operations in WCFB’s offices in LaFayette and Rossville. She and her husband, J.L., live on their Lookout Mountain with their sons, Hunter and Hank, and daughter, Abbie.
Mike Bunn is the WCFB president.
The GFB 1st District includes 15 counties in northwest Georgia.