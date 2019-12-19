Vascular Institute of Chattanooga (VIC) has opened an office in Fort Oglethorpe at 101 Crye Leike Drive.
The new clinic will feature two diagnostic ultrasound suites and four clinical exam rooms to serve patients living in North Georgia.
Appointments and new patients are being accepted at the Fort Oglethorpe location by calling 423-602-2750. The first day of operation will be Jan. 8.
“VIC is excited to be joining the North Georgia community,” said Dr. Chris LeSar, a vascular surgeon and VIC’s founding physician. “This new clinic will allow our patients better access for treatment of vascular issues. It emphasizes what we have been saying for years: “The patient is truly at the center of everything we do.”
The Fort Oglethorpe location will be the third VIC location. It joins the Chattanooga medical facility, 2358 Lifestyle Way, Ste. 100, and Cleveland, 4625 North Lee Highway. In addition to the same services provided at the Cleveland location, the Chattanooga office provides three surgical procedure suites to complete the region’s first of its kind outpatient vascular facility that is owned and operated by a private medical provider.
Dr. LeSar, along with Dr. Joe Coatti and Dr. Dan Krcelic, vascular surgeons, specialize in vascular procedures and techniques to correct the flow of blood vessels outside of the heart and brain that may be narrowed, blocked, or dilated, including diseases of the carotid, aortic, mesenteric, renal, or peripheral arteries. In addition to outpatient procedures at the VIC Chattanooga location, all physicians perform surgical procedures in hospital settings.
The diagnostic ultrasound suites provide an area for non-invasive test to examine the circulation of blood vessels (arteries and veins) within the body and identify potential issues. During an ultrasound, high frequency sound waves are bounced off tissues in the body and then converted into an image on a computer screen. VIC’s registered vascular technicians evaluate the blood flow through the vessels, looking for narrowed areas (blockages) in the arteries and blood clots in the veins.
Additional clinical exam rooms will allow VIC’s nurse practitioners to treat patients with less wait time for scheduling appointments from the initial referral or patient contact. Patients will meet with a clinician to determine specialized treatment plans, which may include surgery if needed, and follow up care once procedures are completed.
“Our team works together by creating the most effective treatment plan possible,” Dr. LeSar said. “Our North Georgia facility has easy ground floor access and parking to accommodate the many needs of our patients.”