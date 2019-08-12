Spencer Hogg has joined the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority as the economic development project manager.
Spencer is a resident of Chattooga County and graduate of the University of Georgia. Prior to joining the JDA he was employed by the United States House of Representatives, serving in multiple constituent service roles for Congressman Jody Hice and Congressman Tom Graves.
Melissa Skinner, a recent graduate from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, interned with the NWGAJDA and Top of Georgia during her last year of college. She will now expand her role to the administrative assistant for the JDA and as the marketing specialist for Top of Georgia. Top of Georgia enhances the marketing efforts of the Joint Development Authority and allows private individuals and companies to contribute and enhance the economic well-being of the greater Northwest Georgia area.
“We are proud to add Spencer to our team as well as expanding Melissa’s roles so that the Joint Development Authority is better able to serve Northwest Georgia while increasing economic activity in the region,” said Chip Catlett, chairman of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority.