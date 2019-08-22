Roses Stores, an innovative leader in discount retail focused on passing along savings to its customers, is opening a Roses Express store in Fort Oglethorpe. The store is located in Cloud Springs Plaza at 1830 Lafayette Road. The company has a grand opening scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29.
The new Roses store will bring 15-25 jobs to the area, with most associates coming from the local community.
“We are excited to bring our special mix of dependable values and unique finds to the Fort Oglethorpe community,” said Bruce Efird, president and chief executive officer for Roses Express’ parent company, Variety Stores Inc. “Everyone loves a bargain. Our stores, and the great teams that run them, ensure that all our customer’s needs are met by offering great, quality items at tremendous savings, without the need for constant couponing and chasing down clearance sales.
“Roses Express has built a reputation for knowing our customer and recognizing that they work hard for their money,” Efird said. “With new products on our shelves every day in apparel and shoes for the entire family, accessories, home furnishings and décor, toys, health & beauty products and other household needs, Roses Express offers real deals for you and your family. Come see for yourself.”