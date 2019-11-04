Rock Spring Elementary students enjoyed fall activities the week of Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Reports: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson moves to Powder Springs
- ‘You have to do something’: horse show family circles the wagons after a devastating fire
- Police: Man raped girl at gunpoint in local motel
- West Express thriving in new location
- GSP trooper recovering after injury at crash site near Berry College
- Rome surgeon arrested in Athens released on $50,000 bond
- Warrant: Pair stole from elderly employer
- Warriors score big despite Rockmart loss: Gordon Central's Jesse Walters puts up a touchdown against Jackets defense
- The day northwest Georgia became the center of the GHSA softball universe
- Trick-or-treaters to brave the rain, free events still on in Floyd County