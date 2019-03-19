Catoosa County
The Rock Fitness Center
2630 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold
Score: 80
Inspection date: March 15
Inspector Notes: Observed main entry door's self latching mechanism was not functioning properly. Observed skimmer weirs were missing in multiple skimmers. Observed deck and pool floor with debris. Observed ventilation system showing evidence of not being in good repair.
Cloud Springs Deli
4097 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold
Score: 91
Inspection date: March 15
Inspector Notes: Observed TCS foods being held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in prep top cooler (see temperature log). Observed TCS food (chili) prepared the day before being stored in a reach in cooler at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
Heritage High School
3960 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 14
Heritage Middle School
4005 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 14
Subway (drive-thru)
2865 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 97
Inspection date: March 14
Inspector notes: Observed food service employee wearing a bracelet while preparing food.
Baskin Robbins
2847 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
Score: 97
Inspection date: March 14
Inspector notes: Observed employee preparing food while wearing a bracelet.
Villa Hotel
5437 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold
Score: 79
Inspection date: March 14
Inspector notes: Observed the presence of flies, gnats, and possible bed bugs in room 205 and 206. Observed no paperwork on file for the last annual fire inspection. Observed toilet bowl bolts exposed (covers missing) in rooms 205 and 120. Observed PIC unable to provide pest control records. Observed door in room 120 not tight fitting to protect against the entry of pest (daylight visible around exterior entry door). Observed walls in room 128 and 205 showing wear and in need of repainting, base cove missing on wall behind entry door in room 224, and floors behind furniture, especially bed frames and chests of drawers not clean. Observed HVAC unit filters were not clean in rooms 204, 205, 120, and 128. Observed personal items left in room (lost and found) stored on house keeping cart in contact with clean replacement supplies.
Trinity Services Group Inc, Catoosa County Jail
5842 Hwy 41 N, Ringgold
Score: 93
Inspection date: March 13
Inspector notes: Observed dish machine with a sanitizer concentration less than the required effective concentration. Observed pan of hash-browns tightly covered with plastic wrap during cooling.
Wrath Brewing Company
61 RBC Drive, Ringgold
Score: 93
Inspection date: March 13
Inspector notes: Observed bottle of sanitizer not labeled. Observed wet wiping towel lying on prep table.
Wendy's (LaFayette Road)
401 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 83
Inspection date: March 12
Inspector notes: Observed reach-in cooler no holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. TCS foods cold holding between 47-48 degrees Fahrenheit in cooler (including salad dressings, milk, creamer, salsa and sour cream). Observed time as a public health control for safety procedures not being done correctly. TCS foods on prep top/front line were cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. There was no recording or knowledge of start or discard time for TCS foods using time as a control. No initial temperature recorded to verify TCS foods were at 41 degrees Fahrenheit at the start of the 4 hour time control. Observed several TCS food items in the walk-in cooler not date marked. Food included cooked hamburgers, shredded cheeses, chopped lettuce, and tomatoes. Observed several cracked and broken plastic lids being used for covering food. Observed hand washing sink not draining properly. Hand washing sink holds water when in use, does not drain. Observed grease build-up under cooking equipment (grill and fryers).
Spencer B's BBQ
6581 Hwy 41, Ringgold
Score: 96
Inspection date: March 11
Inspector notes: Observed clean utensils air drying in rack stored han-dle down. Observed air curtains over non-self closing drive-thru and walk up windows were unplugged.
Moe's Southwest Grill
73 Parkway Drive, Rossville
Score: 97
Inspection date: March 11
Inspector notes: Observed condiment bottles on front line with no labels.
Pizza Hut Delivery - 711715
1919 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 81
Inspection date: March 8
Inspector notes: Observed improper hand washing by food service employees. Employee went from handling money and working at the register back to preparing food, while only washing hands for 5-10 seconds. Observed no employee reporting agreements for employees. 511-6-1.03(4)(a)(b)(c)(e)(f) - Responsibility of permit holder, PIC, and Conditional employees (P), (Pf) (a) Requirement to Report Symptoms, Diagnosis and History of Exposure. The permit holder shall require food employees and conditional employees to report to the CFSM and person in charge, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. A food employee or conditional employee shall report the information in a manner that allows the CFSM and person in charge to reduce the risk of food-borne disease transmission, including providing necessary additional information, such as the date of onset of symptoms and an illness, or of a diagnosis without symptoms, if the food employee or conditional employee. Observed an open employee drink stored on a shelf above boxes of food. Observed no paper towels available at the only hand washing sink in service. Observed repair equipment and paper towels lying in hand washing sink. Observed food service employee not wearing a hair restraint while preparing food. Observed debris build-up on top of pizza oven, on sides of hand washing sinks, and on top and sides of ware washing machines. Also observed food debris build-up on all shelving units in the facility. Shelving for clean dishes, pizza boxes, dry goods, and shelves in the walk-in cooler all need to be cleaned. Observed heavy build-up of food debris on floors and walls throughout the facility especially around the ware washing machine. Observed extreme heavy build-up of charred debris and grease all over pizza oven hood. Plastic flaps hanging down also need to be cleaned or replaced.
Winners Development LLC
59 Kellerhalls Lane, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 8
Super 8 - Fort Oglethorpe
2044 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 98
Inspection date: 03-08
Inspector notes: Observed tub drains in rooms 225 and 213 were miss-ing.
Kentucky Fried Chicken - Alabama Hwy
5387 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold
Score: 96
Inspection date: March 7
Inspector notes: Observed sanitizer bucket being stored in contact with food product (mashed potato mix).
Walker County
China Buffet
1141 N Main St., LaFayette
Score: 88
Inspection date: March 15
Inspector notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed Eggs in the walk in cooler and Ranch dressing at the cold bar above 41 degrees. Wiping cloth chlo-rine sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength.
Hardees - Rossville
300 McFarland Ave., Rossville
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 14
Mountain View Head Start
403 Chickamauga Ave., Suite 201, Rossville
Score: 91
Inspection date: March 14
Inspector notes: Cooked meats or poultry not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed fried pork held below 135 degrees.
Rock City Cliff Terrace
1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga.
Score: 100
Inspection Date: March 14
Fairyland Elementary
1306 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga.
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 14
Oakwood Baptist Church
115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 13
Ridgeland High School
2478 Happy Valley Road, Rossville
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 13
Arby's - 6478
1103 N Main St., LaFayette
Score: 82
Inspection date: March 12
Inspector notes: Observed not hot water in facility. The tankless hot water system was not functioning correctly at the time of inspection. Observed tcs foods (ham, corned beef) held above 41 f on prep table cooler.
Rock Spring Elementary
375 Hwy 95, Rock Spring
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 12
Choo Choo BBQ - Chickamauga
13070 Hwy 27 North, Chickamauga
Score: 91
Inspection date: March 11
Inspector notes: Worker seen handling ready to eat (?FOOD ITEM?) with bare hands when glove or utensil use is required. Observed worker slicing lemons for drinks with bare hands.
Rossville Middle School
316 Bulldog Trail, Rossville
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 11
Rossville Elementary School
1250 Wilson Road, Rossville
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 7