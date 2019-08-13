Although there were no failing scores, several restaurants in Walker and Catoosa counties scored poorly on their health inspections during the second half of July.
Sonic Drive-In in Chickamauga received a 74 (out of 100) after the health inspector observed employees using dirty utensils or equipment, and then handling food without washing their hands. An employee also was reportedly touching a dirty food lid, and without changing gloves, proceeded with food-related activities.
A score of 82 was given to the Villa Hotel in Ringgold after the inspector spotted several dirty microwaves, showers, and tubs. Several items including toilets and sinks, were in disrepair, as well as a smoke detector. Several of the comforters were stained and in poor condition.
El Matador Mexican Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe received a score of 83. Raw chorizo was found stored in a refrigerator above ready-to-eat foods, and the ice machine and drink nozzles were not clean.
Nine locations earned a perfect score of 100.
Walker County
Wendy's
401 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: July 15
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed cut tomatoes held at 46-50 F in cold hold unit. Had pic rotate stock from walk-in cooler (9 points).
Susan's Diner
3551 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: July 16
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed food containers not labeled with common name (3 points). Observed milk not date marked (4 points).
NHC Healthcare Rossville
1425 McFarland Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: July 16
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Ground pot roast held at 130 F after processing (9 points).
Los Guerrero's
1103 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: July 18
Score: 100
Sonic Drive In Chickamauga
1016 LaFayette Road, Chickamauga
Inspection date: July 22
Score: 74
Inspector's notes: Observed employee handling soiled equipment or utensils then engage in food preparation, handle clean equipment or utensils, or touch unwrapped single-service items, without washing hands. Observed the same employee changing gloves without washing hands; also observed dirty lid to a container handled by gloved hands and then food-related activities continued (9 points). Observed FS employee with long hair hanging down around cap; ineffective hair restraint (3 points). Observed numerous flies during the inspection within the confines of the food prep area (3 points).
Camp Woodmont Pool
381 Moonlight Drive, Cloudland, Ga.
Inspection date: July 23
Score: 100
Camp Woodmont
381 Moonlight Drive, Cloudland, Ga.
Inspection date: July 23
Score: 100
Prime Time Video
122 Gordon St., Chickamauga
Inspection date: July 25
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points).
Krystal
2354 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: July 29
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed live flies in kitchen. Observed numerous flies in prep area during inspection (3 points).
Heritage Health at Shepherd Hills
800 Patterson Road, LaFayette
Inspection date: July 30
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed a FS worker with a bottled beverage in the food preparation area (4 points). Observed employee with no beard guard/restraint (3 points). Observed equipment located in an area not protected from overhead leakage of pipes, drains and other sources. Also Observed linens in the floor soaking water from condensation (1 point).
Hardee's - LaFayette
813 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: July 31
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed heavy accumulation of debris on the ventilation covers next to the grill area (1 point).
CJ's Southern Traditions
640 South Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: July 31
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed grease and debris on the floor behind the fryers and the grill; also starting to accumulate on the vent hood as well (1 point).
Catoosa County
No Small Affair
5488 Boynton Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: July 16
Score: 100
Wendy's (Dietz Road)
3588 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: July 18
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed dishes not properly air drying. Dishes were being stacked on shelves while they were still wet from sanitizer (1 point). Observed hot water turned off at main hand washing sink due to broken handle causing hot water to leak (2 points).
Camp Scott Patterson
72 Old Mill Lane, Ringgold
Inspection date: July 19
Score: 100
Jersey Mike's Subs
1409 Dietz Road
Inspection date: July 19
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed food debris on the insides of coolers and in gaskets and sides of equipment (1 point). Observed food debris build-up on floors in kitchen and walk-in cooler. Also observed build-up on mats and rugs in kitchen and dining (1 point).
Little Caesar's (Battlefield Parkway)
591 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: July 19
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed employee drinks being stored in reach in prep cooler and walk-in cooler on top of food (water bottles). Employees may only drink out of single service cups with lids and straws in the kitchen and drinks must be stored away from food for service (4 points). Observed hand washing sink mounted to wall with caulk that had come off between sink and wall (1 point). Observed plastic food containers with heavy build-up of grease on the outside of the containers (1 point). Observed food debris and grease build-up on food equipment throughout the facility (1 point). Observed floors under prep line equipment, pizza oven, shelving units in walk-in cooler, dry storage racks, storage racks in walk-in cooler, and bottom of shelf above dough station and push cart not clean to sight or touch (1 point). Observed build-up on pizza oven over hang (1 point).
Richard's Restaurant and Catering
906 LaFayette St., Ringgold
Inspection date: July 22
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed clean dish shelving with dust and debris build-up on them over the steam table (1 point). Observed grease build-up on the sides of deep fryers and cooking equipment (1 point).
Kona Ice (mobile unit)
46 Zachary Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: July 24
Score: 100
Kona Ice (base of operation)
46 Zachary Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: July 24
Score: 100
Fresh Burger Grill
33 Legion St., Ringgold
Inspection date: July 24
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed open employee drink (can drink) on shelve above food for service. (4 points). Observed food service employee preparing food without wearing a hair restraint (3 points).
Villa Hotel
5437 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: July 24
Score: 82
Inspector's notes:
Observed showers or tubs in rooms 123 and 228 not clean to sight or touch. Observed toilet seat and ceiling not in good repair in room 101. Observed the mirror in rooms 101 and 200. Observed toilet bolt missing in room 123. Observed the flange around the showerhead in room 200 (2 points). Observed the ventilation covers in rooms 123, 200, and 228 (2 points). Observed bags of garbage not being stored in an approved location or approved leak-proof container. Also noticed dumpster doors were open at time of inspection (2 points). Observed doors in rooms 101, 114, and 228 not tight-fitting to protect against the entry of pest (daylight visible around exterior entry door) (2 points). Observed chair and bedside lamp not in good repair and the microwave and refrigerator not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch in room 101. Observed the lamp and chair in room 114 not being cleaned at frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch and the chair in need of repair. Observed the chair in room 123 and 228 not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. Observed the refrigerator in room 228 not being maintained clean to sight and touch. Observed the office chair in room 228 not in good repair. Observed the light shields in rooms 114, 117, 123, and 228 missing. Observed the smoke detector in room 123 not in good repair (4 points). Observed the comforters in rooms 200 and 228 stained or not in good repair (4 points).
Dogwood Bible Camp Diving Pool
5296 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill
Inspection date: July 24
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed combined chlorine above maximum of 0.4 ppm (5 points).
Dogwood Bible Camp Wading Pool
5296 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill
Inspection date: July 24
Score: 100
El Matador Mexican Restaurant
2233 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: July 26
Score: 83
Inspector's notes:
Observed raw pork (chorizo) stored directly over RTE foods in the reach cooler on the cook line (9 points). Observed the ice machine and drink nozzles were not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch (8 points). Observed food items being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer (3 points). Observed multiple utensils that were being used as scoops that were not made of a durable material (1 point).
IHOP 3126
2047 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: July 30
Score: 100
Choo Choo Bar-B-Que
1670 Old Mill Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: July 31
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed broken gasket inside of bottom of reach-in prep cooler and broken handle on the reach-in cooler (1 point). Observed grease and food debris build-up on the floors on the side of deep fryers (1 point). Observed open window in dining room (where AC unit vent goes) as well as daylight coming in beside window units in kitchen area (3 points).