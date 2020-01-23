During the first two weeks of January, Walker and Catoosa counties performed quite well in regards to health inspections. Across both counties, 10 food-serving locations received a perfect score of 100, while only nine food locations received a score below 90. No facility received a score lower than 80.
Walker County
Jack's Family Restaurant
201 Church St., Chickamauga
Inspection date: Jan. 6
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed employee change tasks from working with raw food to ready to eat without changing gloves and washing hands (9 points).
Bojangle's
2445 North Highway 27, LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 6
Score: 82
Inspector's notes: Observed raw frozen temperature-controlled foods (chicken, sausage) in reach-in freezer stored directly on top of and horizontally touching RTE foods (fries and Bo-rounds) (9 points). Observed multiple temperature controlled foods (cheese, lettuce, mayo/dressing) in reach-in cooler cold held above 41 degrees (9 points).
NHC Healthcare Rossville
1425 McFarland Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Jan. 6
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed paint flaking off bottom of hood vent (1 point).
LaFamilia Mexican Restaurant
516 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Jan. 6
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Cooked meats or poultry not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed chicken at the steam table held at 129 degrees (9 points). Food found stored past disposal date marked. Observed a pan of chicken that was date marked 9 days prior to date of inspection (4 points).
Roper - Five Star Food Service
1507 Broomtown Road, LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 7
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed a cart blocking access to the hand sink (4 points). Observed dust build-up from HVAC system over the ice maker (1 point).
Rafael's Italian Restaurant
150 Pearl Drive, LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 8
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed several items in the walk-in cooler at 42 degrees and the small reach-in cooler at the front food service (salads) at 47 degrees (9 points). In-use utensil not stored on a clean portion of food preparation table or cooking equipment. Observed knives used for cutting portions near the grill area stored between slats in the equipment storage racks (1 point).
Old South Restaurant
796 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Jan. 8
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed ice maker with build-up (4 points). Observed wall behind garbage can with build-up (1 point).
Cherokee Ridge Elementary
2423 Johnson Road, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Jan. 9
Score: 100
Subway
8175 Highway 27, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Jan. 10
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed person in charge not present during inspection (4 points). Observed CFSM did not designate person in charge while being absent from food service establishment (4 points). Observed no bodily fluid clean up kit present during inspection (4 points). Observed sanitize concentration not at the appropriate levels in three-compartment sink (4 points).
Gilbert Elementary
87 South Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan 10
Score: 100
El Trio Mexican Restaurant
2078 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 14
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit/during preparation. Observed Raw Beef stored over top of shell eggs in the walk-in cooler (9 points).
Los Guerreros
1103 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 14
Score: 100
Prime Time Video
122 Gordon St., Chickamauga
Inspection date: Jan. 14
Score: 100
Chattanooga Valley Middle
847 Allgood Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Jan. 15
Score: 100
Chattanooga Valley Elementary
3420 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Jan. 15
Score: 100
The Dinner Bell
3258 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Jan. 15
Score: 100
CJ's Southern Traditions
640 South Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 15
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed can opener and microwave with excess build-up (4 points). Observed food container with damage so it would not seal tightly (1 point). Observed build-up from grease on cooking equipment (fryers, grill, gas lines) (1 point). Observed slow drain at hand sink in kitchen (2 points).
Catoosa County
Bojangles
5861 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 2
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled food cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in cold holding units/ Sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and cheese were holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit reach-in unit on the front serving line (see temperature chart). Slaw, chocolate milk, and various salad dressings were cold holding in reach-in cooler (next to drive-through window) above 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
Subway
4257 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 2
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed chemical sanitizer not at the appropriate concentration level (4 points). Observed employee items not in a designation area, separated from the facility food and equipment (1 point).
Cracker Barrel
50 Biscuit Way, Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 20
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled foods cold held at a temperature of greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
IHOP
2047 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 3
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled food in prep top cooler (butter, melons, ranch) cold held above 41 degrees (9 points). Observed shelving in walk in cooler in disrepair and containing rust (1 point). Observed hand washing sink handles, caulking, and drain pipe in disrepair (2 points).
Fresh Burger Grill
33 Legion St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 7
Score: 100
Richard's Restaurant and Catering
906 LaFayette St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 7
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled foods (cooked pinto beans and green beans) not being cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit withing total of 6 hours
Pizza Hut Delivery
1919 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 7
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled foods in prep top cooler being held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed food employee wearing a watch while preparing food (3 points).
Battlefield Golf Club
6645 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 9
Score: 100
Sonic
6645 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 9
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed bucket of sanitizer vertically stored above box of RTE foods (4 points). Observed fryer not in good repair and rear door is not tight sealing and self-closing (1 point). Observed three-compartment sink not in good repair (leaking) (2 points). Observed dumpster enclosure not in good repair (1 point).
Smoothie King
886 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 9
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed food employee prepping food with multiple bracelets on their arms (3 points). Observed food employee prepping food without wearing a hair restraint (3 points).
Captain D's
668 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 9
Score: 85
Inspector's notes: Observed cooked temperature-controlled foods (rice) not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours (9 points). Observed TCS food (Shredded Lettuce) in walk-in cooler past expiration date (3 points). Observed build up of dust on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler (1 point). Observed grout missing between tiles in the ware-washing area so that there was standing water between the tiles (1 point).
Spencer B's BBQ
6581 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan 10
Score: 100
Subway (Drive Through)
2865 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 14
Score: 89
Inspector's notes: Observed TCS foods cold holding greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the prep top cooler and reach-in cooler on the serving line (drive-thru) (9 points)
The Big Biscuit Barn
1389 LaFayette Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Jan. 14
Score: 83
Inspector's notes: Observed no consumer advisory provided to consumers for consuming raw or undercooked food on the printed menus. Board in restaurant and has a disclaimer but no reminder to which food items the disclaimer correlates with (4 points). Observed all temperature-controlled foods in the 4-door reach-in cooler being held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed ready-to-eat temperature-controlled food (milk) being kept past the date mark discard date (4 points).
New China
69 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 15
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed an employee beverage not in a single-use cup with a lid and straw. Employees had tumbler and plastic water bottles. Storage location of beverages was acceptable (4 points).
Bailey's BBQ
5540 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan 15
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled foods (BBQ sauce, pancake batter, and shelled eggs) stored at room temperature on prep top surfaces (9 points). Observed scoop without handle being used (single service cup) being stored in food (pancake batter) with not handle above the top of food level in container (1 point). Observed cutting surfaces not able to be effectively cleaned and sanitized due to scoring and chipping (1 point). Observed reach-in cooler missing wheel and leaking water during cold holding of temperature-controlled food (1 point). Observed multiple employee personal items (keys, drinks) not stored in designated employee area (1 point).