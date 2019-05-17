Walker County restaurants all earned between 90 and 99 during this week.
In Catoosa County, one restaurant earned a perfect score, while four restaurants earned between 90 and 99. Only one restaurant earned a score between 80 and 89.
Walker County
Great Wall
13311 N. Hwy. 27, Suite 1, Chickamauga
Inspection date: May 3
Score: 92
Inspector notes: Observed ice dispenser with build up. Observed food containers without labels. Observed hood vent with build up.
Skate and Play
1951 Hwy. 136 E, LaFayette
Inspection date: May 3
Score: 92
Inspector notes: Observed spray bottle of Hot Shot insect killer stored in the food prep area. Thermometers not calibrated according to manufacturer's specifications. Observed 2 food thermometers out of calibration. Observed no test strips within the food prep area for sanitizer buckets. No chemical test kit provided when using chemical sanitizer at three-compartment sink/ware washing machine.
LaFayette Health Care
205 Road Runner Blvd., LaFayette
Inspection date: May 3
Score: 99
Inspector notes: Observed serving ladles stored on top of the food pans.
Farm to Fork
8139 N Hwy. 27, Rock Spring
Inspection date: May 7
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed hot potentially hazardous food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chili held at 105 degrees. Observed frozen potentially hazardous food slacking at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed beef brisket at 55 degrees.
McDonald's
106 LaFayette Road, Chickamauga
Inspection date: May 7
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed equipment and utensils in the sanitizing side of the 3 compartment sink not submerged in the sanitizing solution.
Villanow Street Bakery and Cafe
117 W Villanow Street, LaFayette
Inspection date: May 7
Score: 95
Inspector notes: Observed wrong discard dates for deli meats. Observed ice scoop stored down in ice maker.
Catoosa County
Springhill Suites Continental Breakfast
155 General Lee Street, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 2
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods (Canadian bacon, hard boiled eggs, and cantaloupe) being stored at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
2A Wings
1014 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 3
Score: 100
Logan's Road House
2584 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 6
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed mechanical hot water sanitizing dish machine not reaching the minimum temperature of 180 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed several sanitizer buckets with a minimum concentration under the manufacturer's specified effective range of 150 ppm for Quaternary Ammonium.
Burger King
831 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 6
Score: 84
Inspector notes: Observed utensils being stored in the clean dish area that were not clean to sight and touch. Observed TCS food (eggs & butter) being stored at a temperature greater that 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed dishes stacked while they were still wet on shelving. Observed hood not being cleaned frequently enough to prevent the accumulation of grease build-up.
Long John Silvers
2837 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 7
Score: 95
Inspector notes: Observed food service employee wearing a bracelet while placing food in to go order boxes. Observed hand sink with gap between wall and sink and no caulking to prevent moisture build-up. The area in between sink and wall is not accessible for cleaning and needs to be properly caulked. Also, no caulking between the three compartment sink and the wall. Observed food debris on sides of equipment and behind equipment on tables. Observed heavy rusting on floors throughout walk-in cooler. Due to heavy rusting, floors can't be properly cleaned and must be replaced. Also observed heavy water accumulation in walk-in cooler n floors near freezer door.
Pizza Hut Wing Street
5454 Alabama Hwy., Unit 621208, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 8
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed dishes being stacked without properly air drying first. Observed an abundance of flies and gnats located around the ware washing area.