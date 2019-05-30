Walker County: For the week of May 23-29, there were no inspections.
Catoosa County: Six inspections earned a perfect score during the week of May 23-29. Nine restaurants earned between 90 and 99, while two restaurants scored between 80 and 89.
Catoosa County
Las Fiesta, Inc. D/B/A Fiesta Mexicana #15
110 Kristin Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 23
Score: 91
Inspection notes: Observed salsa sitting out on trays at room temperature at 54 degrees Fahrenheit. Salsa in reach-in cooler was 46-47 degrees Fahrenheit.
Lake Winnie Water Park - Winnie 500 Slide
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 23
Score: 100
Lake Winnie Water Park - Waterworks
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 23
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed pressure gauge on pool sand filter no operational.
Lake Winnie Water Park - Kiddie Pool
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 23
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed skimmer adjustable weir is missing in one skimmer basket.
Lake Winnie Water Park - River/Slides
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 23
Score: 100
City of Ringgold - Martha Denton Pool
406 Cotter Street, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 23
Score: 100
Super 8 Swimming Pool
2044 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 23
Score: 100
Tacos El Gordo
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 24
Score: 98
Inspector notes: Observed that dry storage and clean dish shelving units are not ANSI/NSF commercial grade equipment. Observed no clearly designated area for employee personal items.
Catering by Alan
146 Hunt Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 24
Score: 100
Farm to Fork
100 General Lee Street, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 28
Score: 93
Inspector notes: Observed open employee drink on food prep surfaces in kitchen area and unapproved cups (tumblers from home) being used for drinking out of in kitchen. Observed food service employees wearing watches in the kitchen during food prep.
Cook Out
Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 28
Score: 90
Inspector notes: Observed the inside of the ice maker not clean to sight or touch. Observed food service employees preparing food with hair longer than 1/2" without wearing hair restraints. Observed wiping cloths stored in sanitizer solution that was below 50ppm for bleach. Observed clogged floor drains and a hand washing sink that was leaking. Observed heavy build-up on hood vents above the grill.
El Cactus Restaurant
90 Battlefield Station Drive, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 28
Score: 95
Inspector notes: Observed employee beverage in the kitchen not in a single-service cup with a lid and straw. Observed a scoop with no handle being stored in food on the prep top cooler.
Super 8 - Continental Breakfast
2044 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: May 28
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed TCS food (milk) held more than 24 hours without being properly date-marked.
Pruitt Health
1067 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 28
Score: 87
Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods being hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS food (milk) being held over 24 hours without being properly date-marked.
2A Wings
1014 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 29
Score: 88
Inspector notes: Observed food service employee (wearing gloves) go directly from handling raw chicken (battering chicken) to handling cooked chicken with the same gloves and not washing hands in between tasks. Observed employee touch RTE food (cooked chicken that was cooling) with bare hands. Observed TCS food cooling using an improper method. Chicken was cooling out at room temperature and was at 124-140 degrees Fahrenheit.
Home Plate
7807 Nashville Street, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 29
Score: 93
Inspector notes: Observed chemical bottles not labeled with common name of chemical. Observed abundance of flies in kitchen.
Hometown Inn Swimming Pool
22 Gateway Business Park Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 29
Score: 100