Walker County: For the week of May 23-29, there were no inspections.

Catoosa County: Six inspections earned a perfect score during the week of May 23-29. Nine restaurants earned between 90 and 99, while two restaurants scored between 80 and 89. 

Catoosa County

Las Fiesta, Inc. D/B/A Fiesta Mexicana #15

110 Kristin Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: May 23

Score: 91

Inspection notes: Observed salsa sitting out on trays at room temperature at 54 degrees Fahrenheit. Salsa in reach-in cooler was 46-47 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lake Winnie Water Park - Winnie 500 Slide

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: May 23

Score: 100

Lake Winnie Water Park - Waterworks

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: May 23

Score: 96

Inspector notes: Observed pressure gauge on pool sand filter no operational.

Lake Winnie Water Park - Kiddie Pool

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: May 23

Score: 96

Inspector notes: Observed skimmer adjustable weir is missing in one skimmer basket.

Lake Winnie Water Park - River/Slides

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: May 23

Score: 100

City of Ringgold - Martha Denton Pool

406 Cotter Street, Ringgold

Inspection date: May 23

Score: 100

Super 8 Swimming Pool

2044 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: May 23

Score: 100

Tacos El Gordo

400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: May 24 

Score: 98

Inspector notes: Observed that dry storage and clean dish shelving units are not ANSI/NSF commercial grade equipment. Observed no clearly designated area for employee personal items.

Catering by Alan

146 Hunt Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: May 24

Score: 100

Farm to Fork

100 General Lee Street, Ringgold

Inspection date: May 28

Score: 93

Inspector notes: Observed open employee drink on food prep surfaces in kitchen area and unapproved cups (tumblers from home) being used for drinking out of in kitchen. Observed food service employees wearing watches in the kitchen during food prep.

Cook Out

Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: May 28

Score: 90

Inspector notes: Observed the inside of the ice maker not clean to sight or touch. Observed food service employees preparing food with hair longer than 1/2" without wearing hair restraints. Observed wiping cloths stored in sanitizer solution that was below 50ppm for bleach. Observed clogged floor drains and a hand washing sink that was leaking. Observed heavy build-up on hood vents above the grill.

El Cactus Restaurant

90 Battlefield Station Drive, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: May 28

Score: 95

Inspector notes: Observed employee beverage in the kitchen not in a single-service cup with a lid and straw. Observed a scoop with no handle being stored in food on the prep top cooler. 

Super 8 - Continental Breakfast

2044 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection Date: May 28 

Score: 96

Inspector notes: Observed TCS food (milk) held more than 24 hours without being properly date-marked.

Pruitt Health

1067 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: May 28

Score: 87

Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods being hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS food (milk) being held over 24 hours without being properly date-marked.

2A Wings

1014 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: May 29

Score: 88

Inspector notes: Observed food service employee (wearing gloves) go directly from handling raw chicken (battering chicken) to handling cooked chicken with the same gloves and not washing hands in between tasks. Observed employee touch RTE food (cooked chicken that was cooling) with bare hands. Observed TCS food cooling using an improper method. Chicken was cooling out at room temperature and was at 124-140 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Home Plate

7807 Nashville Street, Ringgold

Inspection date: May 29

Score: 93

Inspector notes: Observed chemical bottles not labeled with common name of chemical. Observed abundance of flies in kitchen.

Hometown Inn Swimming Pool

22 Gateway Business Park Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: May 29 

Score: 100

Compiled by Carrie Chandler, who is a reporter for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Tags