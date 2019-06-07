Walker County: For the week of May 30 to June 5, all seven establishments inspected earned a perfect score.
Catoosa County: Four inspections earned a perfect score during the week of May 30 to June 5. Five restaurants earned between 90 and 99, while six restaurants scored between 80 and 89.
Walker County
Camp Adahi Pool
125 Camp Adahi Drive, Cloudland
Inspection date: May 30
Score: 100
Camp Adahi
125 Adahi Drive, Cloudland
Inspection date: May 30
Score: 100
Camp Lookout Pool
3130 Hwy. 157, Rising Fawn
Inspection Date: May 30
Score: 100
Camp Lookout
3131 Hwy. 157, Rising Fawn
Inspection date: May 30
Score: 100
City of LaFayette Fountain
638 S. Main Street, LaFayette
Inspection date: June 4
Score: 100
Camp Woodmont Pool
381 Moonlight Drive, Cloudland
Inspection date: June 5
Score: 100
Camp Woodmont
381 Moonlight Drive, Cloudland
Inspection date: June 5
Score: 100
Catoosa County
Rafael's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
126 Remco Shops Lane, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 30
Score: 81
Inspection notes: Observed no hand drying provisions at the handwashing sink. Observed raw and ready to eat food not stored properly by minimum internal cook temperature. Observed raw bacon being stored in contact with raw ground pork and directly over ranch dressing. Observed the internal top portion of the microwave not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. Observed the drink nozzles not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch.
Super 8
5400 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Inspection date: May 30
Score: 91
Inspection notes: Observed TCS foods (cream cheese and milk) being held at a temperature of greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
Hardee's
1086 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 30
Score: 85
Inspector notes: Time as a public health control not being used correctly for TCS foods including sliced tomatoes, lettuce, dressing and cheese. Sliced tomatoes were at 47 degrees Fahrenheit. No initial temperature for any of the TCS foods had been taken or recorded.
AMC - Battlefield 10
1099 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 31
Score: 100
Arby's
66 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 31
Score: 89
Inspector notes: CFSM certificate not posted in public view. This establishment still does not have an approved sanitizer for the bodily fluid clean-up kit. Observed grease build-up on hood vent.
Camp Scott Patterson
72 Old Mill Lane, Ringgold
Inspection date: June 3
Score: 82
Inspector notes: Observed rope and float line not in good repair. Observed portions of pool deck not in good repair and ramp to pool entrance needs to be properly sealed to make it smooth and durable. Observed that turnover rate (155 gpm) is a 9 hour turnover rate. Observed pool rule signage does not meet the new pool risk signage requirements. Observed no sign at pool entrance stating the hours of operation and the theoretical peak occupancy. Observed pool test kit reagents expired.
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites
2120 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: June 3
Score: 82
Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods (cream cheese) in the reach-in cooler on the self-serve buffet line and the residential reach-in in the storage area being stored at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed ready-to-eat, TCS food (i.e. Milk) held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening. Observed food (waffle mix) being stored on the floor in the dry storage area.
Domino's
95 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: June 3
Score: 100
Royal Inn
2884 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: June 4
Score: 100
Burger King
5865 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Inspection date: June 4
Score: 97
Inspector notes: Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing hair bands around wrist.
Econo Lodge Inn and Suites Pool
2120 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: June 4
Score: 95
Inspector notes: Observed no weirs in any of the skimmers. Observed no contrast of color between pool stairs and the background.
Holiday Inn Express
38 Vining Circle, Ringgold
Inspection date: June 4
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods prepared the day before without a date-mark.
Fresher and Better D/B/A Battlefield Burgers
794 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: June 5
Score: 89
Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods cold holding in prep cooler and counter top above 41 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart below). Observed the air filter for the ice machine with dust debris build-up. Observed broken floor tile under the hand sink than needs to be repaired. Water is getting back behind the tile from the hand sink.
Steak & Shake
1182 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: June 5
Score: 100
Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods being hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS food (milk) being held over 24 hours without being properly date-marked.
Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant
2467 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: June 5
Score: 99
Inspector notes: Observed in-use utensils being stored in food without the handle above the food.