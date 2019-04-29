For the week of April 11- 7, all five restaurants inspected in Walker County scored between 90 and 99. Three restaurants in Catoosa County earned perfect scores, while five restaurants scored between 90 and 99. Only three Catoosa County restaurants scored between 80 and 89, and one scored between 70 and 79.
Walker County
Triangle Park
713 S Chattanooga Street, Lafayette
Inspection date: April 12
Score: 90
Inspector notes: Observed cut tomatoes and diced tomatoes at 48f in prep top cooler. Observed hood vent with build up of grease.
Ivy Cottage
409 N Main Street, Lafayette
Inspection date: April 12
Score: 90
Inspector notes: Observed chicken salad and pasta salad at 44-45f. Observed flooring seams damaged and separated and debris trapped and built up.
Southern Bliss Bakery & Sandwich Shop
1109 N Main Street, Lafayette
Inspection date: April 15
Score: 91
Inspector notes: No records available for time as public health control. Observed Time control foods in a prep cooler above 41 degrees that are to be used in less than 4 hours without a time of discard stamp.
Walker County Jail
105 S Duke Street, Lafayette
Inspection date: April 15
Score: 99
Inspector notes: Observed hood vent with build up.
Econo Lodge
2209 N Main Street, Lafayette
Inspection date: April 16
Score: 98
Inspector notes: Ceiling damaged in room.
Catoosa County
Holiday Trav-L RV Park
1623 Mack Smith Road, Rossville
Inspection date: April 11
Score: 100
Famous Wok
3040 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 11
Score: 74
Inspector notes: Observed open employee drink on counter with food and single service items. Observed improper vertical and horizontal separation of raw and Ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Open boxes of raw chicken stored over loosely covered containers of teriyaki sauce. Containers of raw chicken were stored directly over and next to bags and boxes of uncooked vegetables. Observed TCS food being kept out at room temperature. Chicken was at 60 degrees Fahrenheit and had been left out at room temperature for one hour. Observed TCS food on steam table/serving line hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Bourbon glazed chicken was hot holding at 104-114 degrees Fahrenheit. The food had been double panned so it as not able to stay hot enough. Observed employee cell phone on food prep counter. Observed employee food stored with (next to on same shelf with food for service) in two different reach-in coolers.
Battleview Bed and Breakfast
309 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 11
Score: 100
Krystal
2650 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 11
Score: 88
Inspector notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the prep table. The thermometer inside of the bottom of the prep table was showing to be 55 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature logs for the unit taken this morning showed the cooler was holding at 36 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed inside portions of reach-in coolers in need of more frequent cleaning to prevent the accumulation of food debris, specifically the reach-in cooler in front of the store behind cash registers. Observed standing water in between the tiles around the three compartment sink due to grout that was worn down below the tiles.
Hampton Inn
6875 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 12
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed TCS food (milk) being held for over 24 hours not properly date marked after being opened.
Soho Hibachi
1022 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 15
Score: 100
Vallarta
23 Legion Street, Ringgold
Inspection date: April 15
Score: 82
Inspector notes: Observed dishes stored in the hand washing sink behind the bar. Also, the paper towel dispenser was blocked at this sink and there were bottles drinks mixes stored around the sink. Observed TCS foods being cold held at room temperature. Ranch dressing and Italian dressing were greater than 70 degrees in open bottles being left on countertops at room temperature. The manufacturer labels specify the products must stay refrigerated after opening. Observed several TCS food items on the steam table being hot held below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Rice, refried beans, ground beef, and cheese dip were hot holding on steam table below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. This is repeat violation within the last 12 months of routine inspections and will require a risk control plan. Since some food items were at adequate temperature on the bottom portion of the pans, PIC stirred and reheated food TCS foods to 165 degrees Fahrenheit or above for 15 seconds. Observed dry foods being stored in outside storage building with no temperature regulation. Building was meant to be used for chemicals and paper product storage only. Observed knives being stored in in between the prep tables. Observed employee personal items (clothes, handbags, and cell phones) stored on food prep tables, and on top of boxes of food and clean dishes.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
663 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 15
Score: 90
Inspector notes: Observed the concentration of sanitizer solution in the wiping towel buckets below 200ppm for QA. Observed beverage nozzles not cleaned at a frequency to maintain them clean to site and touch. Observed sanitizer solution buckets being stored in contact with clean utensils.
The Rock Fitness Center
2630 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: April 16
Score: 95
Inspector notes: Observed skimmer weirs were missing in multiple skimmers. Observed pool floor with debris. Observed ventilation system of showing evidence of not being in good repair.
Waffle House
11292 Hwy. 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: April 16
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed no hand drying provisions at the handwashing sink in the main food prep area during time of inspection.
Panera Bread
2620 Battlefield Pkwy., Ringgold
Inspection date: April 16
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed wiping towel sanitizer buckets stored on food prep surface touching bread toaster.