Walker County restaurants did well for the week of April 24 to May 1, with four perfect scores and four scores between 90 and 100. There was one Walker County establishment that scored between 70 and 80.

In Catoosa County, five restaurants earned a perfect score, while seven others earned between 90 and 99.

Walker County

Chuck Wagon Concessions

395 Dixon Springs Road, LaFayette

Inspection date: April 24

Score: 100

Key West Pool

221 West Main Street, LaFayette

Inspection date: April 24

Score: 78

Inspector notes: Observed a large damaged/dented section of the front fence allowing for a much larger gap than 4".  Free chlorine level was well above 10 ppm. Too high to read accurately. Handrails were very wobbly during the inspection. Observed No Log/Record at the facility for chemical readings, even though chlorine reading was too high. 

Majestic Manor

67 Pin Oak Drive, Rock Spring

Inspection date: April 24

Score: 98

Inspector notes: Observed oven door hinge still in disrepair.

Cafe 7

1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain

Inspection date: April 26

Score: 100

Mary and Martha's Personal Care

616 Mohawk St,. Rossville

Inspection date: April 26

Score: 95

Inspector notes: No proper chemical test kit provided for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer solution used for wiping cloths.

Darr's Catering

801 McFarland Avenue, Rossville

Inspection date: April 26

Score: 96

Inspector notes: The PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection, that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food. Establishment does not have established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment.

Farm to Fork

8139 N. Hwy. 27, Rock Spring

Inspection date: April 29

Score: 100

Los Potros

201 Lee Avenue, Chickamauga

Inspection date: April 30

Score: 91

Inspection notes: Observed diced tomatoes stored in top of prep cooler at 48 F.

Parkside Operations, LLC D/B/A The Center For Advanced Rehab at Parkside

110 Park City Road, Rossville

Inspection date: May 1

Score: 100

Catoosa County

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

1417 Dietz Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: April 24

Score: 100

Box Enterprises D/B/A Tropical Sno

2336 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: April 27

Score: 97

Inspector notes: Observed ants in the facility.

Guthrie's Restaurant

67 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: April 24

Score: 95

Inspector notes: Observed 2 scoops that were single service articles with no handle being stored in food. Observed build-up of dust on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler.

Brainerd Motorsports Park

745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: April 26 

Score: 94

Inspector notes: Observed employees drink (tumbler with straw) in grill prep area. Observed ice scoop not stored in an approved manner. Observed inside portions of reach-in cooler not clean to sight or touch.

Zaxby's

6456 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold

Inspection date: April 26

Score: 95

Inspector notes: Observed plastic cambro pans severely scorched so that they no longer can be properly cleaned and sanitized. Observed three compartment sink needing more caulking between sink and wall. Observed coving coming off from mop sink causing water to become trapped between the sink and the floor. Observed handles and doors of reach in coolers with dried food debris buildup. Also observed food splatter on main serving line equipment.

Krystal

15703 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold

Inspection date: April 26 

Score: 95

Inspection notes: Observed paper towel dispenser with no paper towels. Observed build-up of bread crumbs on bun toaster.

Roller Coaster Skateworld

2706 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: April 26

Score: 96 

Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods being held over 24 hours (opened hot dog pack) not date marked. Observed marinara in refrigerator with open date 4/8.

Boyd's Speedway

1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: April 27

Score: 100

Las Fiesta D/B/A Fiesta Mexicana

110 Kristen Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: April 29

Score: 100

Holiday Trav-L RV Park Swimming Pool

1623 S Mack Smith Road, Rossville

Inspection date: April 29

Score: 100

American Legion

5956 41 Hwy., Ringgold

Inspection date: April 29

Score: 100

Waffle House

909 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: April 30

Score: 91

Inspector notes: Observed improper storage of TCS foods vertically in reach in cooler next to grill, bacon was stored under chicken.