Catoosa and Walker counties earned exceptional scores on health inspections during the first half of September.
A few locales missed the mark, but the score that stands out the most was in Fort Oglethorpe's Smoothie King location. Receiving a failing score of 57 on its health inspection, Smoothie King's employees were seen handling food immediately after handling money without first washing their hands. Employees were also observed wearing jewelry during food prep. The inspector found that several temperature-controlled food items were being held at inappropriate temperatures, as well as unclean facilities and unnecessary or seemingly random items being held in the back of the kitchen. The inspector noted that these were mostly building materials such as paint and tiles.
Otherwise, the majority of the eating places in Catoosa and Walker counties received scores between 90-100, with 27 locations earning a perfect score of 100.
Catoosa County
Icee Shack (mobile unit)
745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 3
Score: 100
Icee Shack (base of operation)
745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 3
Score: 100
Box Enterprises D/B/A Tropical Snow
2336 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Sept. 3
Score: 100
Mumdee's #3
124 3rd St., Flintstone
Inspection date: Sept. 3
Score: 100
Mumdee's #2
3277 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Sept. 3
Score: 100
Caffeine Addicts
7819 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 4
Score: 100
The Rock Fitness Center
2630 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 4
Score: 100
Woodstation Elementary School
3404 Colbert Hollow Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 4
Score: 100
New China
69 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 5
Score: 84
Inspector's notes: Observed raw and ready to eat frozen food items stored in contact in freezers. Observed raw frozen chicken stored over noodles and vegetables in freezer. Observed bags of ice used for drinks stored on top of raw meats in freezer (9 points). Observed TCS foods cooling with non approved method. Fried chicken (sweet and sour chicken) cooling at room temperature. Chicken was 108-124 degrees Fahrenheit on pans at room temperature. Also observed boiled shrimp cooling in top portion of prep top cooler at 54-60 degrees Fahrenheit (3 points). Observed wiping cloth towels being stored in a sanitizer solution that was below 50ppm for bleach-based sanitizer (3 points). Observed walls in dry storage room and food prep areas with food debris and debris splatter and build-up on them (1 point). Observed missing and broken floor tiles behind cooking equipment. The floor there is down to bare unsealed concrete (1 point). Observed personal employee food being stored in contact with food for service. Also observed personal food items in several locations throughout the facility. The facility may only have one small designated space or cooler for personal food items to be prepared. Personal food may not be cooked or prepared in cookware or on surfaces that are used for preparing food for service. The facility must reduce the volume of personal food items and contain it in one location approved by the health authority (1 point).
Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School
1001 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Sept. 5
Score: 100
Hometown Inn (continental breakfast)
22 Gateway Business Park Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 5
Score: 89
Inspector's notes: Observed a cardboard box being stored inside of the handwashing sink (4 points). Observed gallon of milk that had been opened, not date marked. Also observed boiled eggs in a bag that had been opened with no date mark (4 points). Observed no trash can available near the handwashing sink (1 point).
Battlefield Primary School
2206 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Sept. 5
Score: 100
Kona Ice (mobile unit)
46 Zackery Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 6.
Score: 100
Kona Ice (base of operation)
46 Zackery Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 6
Score: 100
Westside Elementary School
72 Braves Lane, Rossville
Inspection date: Sept. 6
Score: 100
Chick Fil A
1137 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Sept. 6
Score: 100
Heritage Middle School
4005 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 9
Score: 100
Heritage High School
3960 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 9
Score: 100
Cloud Springs Elementary School
1130 Fernwood Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Sept. 10
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed dust build-up on vent covers in ceiling above serving line and the vent covers in walk-in cooler (1 point).
Performance Learning Center School
2 Barnhart Circle, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Sept. 10
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Hot water heater not working. In the process of having the hot water heater replaced. Dishes will not be washed until it has been repaired (2 points).
Little Caesar's (Nashville St.)
6977 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 11
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed shelves in the walk-in cooler with food debris build up on them (1 point). Observed food build-up between wall and floor coving where floor coving has peeled away from the wall (1 point)
Smoothie King
886 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Sept. 11
Score: 57
Inspector's notes: Observed employee handling money and then start prepping food without properly washing hands between tasks (9 points). Observed employee beverage not in single service cup with a lid and straw (4 points). Observed TCS foods (foods that need to be temperature controlled for safety) being stored at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed open TCS foods being kept over 24 hours without a proper date-mark (4 points). Observed buckets of sanitizer being stored on food prep surface and over single service articles (4 points). Observed food employee prepping food with multiple bracelets on their arms (3 points). Observed items unnecessary to the operation of the facility (ceiling tiles, paint, and other miscellaneous building materials) being stored in the back kitchen area (1 point). Observed wall near rear not easily cleanable (1 point). Observed employee personal belongings not being stored in the designated area (1 point). Observed no self-closing door or air curtain to protect the back entrance against the entrance of pests (3 points).
Ringgold High School
100 Tiger Trail Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 11
Score: 100
Ringgold Middle School
217 Tiger Trail Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 11
Score: 100
Graysville Elementary School
944 Graysville Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Sept. 11
Score: 100
Buffalo Wild Wings
37 Parkway Plaza Place, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Sept. 12
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed employee beverage from outside source (4 points). Observed foods actively cooling with tight-fitting lids (3 points). Observed boxes of food being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler (3 points).
Walker County
Candie's Catering and Concessions
1105 McFarland Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Sept. 3
Score: 100
Ridgeland High School
2478 Happy Valley Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Sept. 3
Score: 100
Rossville Middle School
316 Bulldog Trail, Rossville
Inspection date: Sept. 3
Score: 100
Morgan Hotel
204 S Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Sept. 4
Score: 100
Lifestyle Cuisine
67 Sanford Lane, Flintstone
Inspection date: Sept. 6
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed large tray of cooked pork in 2 door cooler held at 53f (9 points).
Stone Creek Elementary
1600 Happy Valley Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Sept. 6
Score: 100
Choo Choo BBQ Chickamauga
13070 Highway 27 North, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Sept. 9
Score: 84
Inspector's notes: Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food (list food item here) not cooling at a rate fast enough to achieve 41F in 4 hours. Cole slaw, potatoes, chicken wings in the walk in cooler not cooling at a rapid pace (9 points). Observed sanitizing solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed. Observed sanitizer bucket at 200 ppm or higher (4 points). Observed the accumulation of dead or trapped insects in control devices. Flies on strips were hanging above the bread racks (3 points).
Grandview
1301 Patton Road, Lookout Mountain
Inspection date: Sept. 10
Score: 100
Rock City Big Rock Grill
1400 Patton Road, Lookout Mountain
Inspection date: Sept. 10
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed a waste bucket lid in the hand sink (4 points). Observed handwashing signage not posted at hand sink (1 point). Observed wet mops stored in mop sink (1 point).
Arby's 6748
1103 N. Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Sept. 11
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed ice dispenser with build-up (4 points). Observed missing thermometer in walk-in cooler (3 points). Observed deep fryers with build-up (1 point).
Shuford's Smokehouse
505 W 9th St., Chickamauga
Inspection date: Sept. 12
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed serving utensils left out of food after stirring foods (1 point).
The Brick Oven
8009 N Highway 27, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Sept. 13
Score: 100
Rock City Enchanted Maze
271 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Sept. 13
Score: 100