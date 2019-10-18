In Catoosa and Walker counties, more than 30 locations received a health score of 90 or above. Several, however, received marks below 80 points.
That included Hampton Inn on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold, which received a score of 70. The inspector not only noticed food debris, foods being held at unacceptable temperatures, and open employee beverages, but also took note that there wasn't a designated person in charge.
At Springhill Suites on General Lee Drive in Ringgold, which received a score of 72, the inspector observed employee drinks open, sausage thawing at room temperature, and no clear health policy for employees. Additionally, the inspector found cream cheese being held at an inappropriate temperature, and when the person in charge was asked to discard it, they refused.
Mary and Martha's Personal Care on Mohawk Street in Rossville received a score of 79, with reports of unclean facilities, meat products stored on top of one another with temperature safety not kept into consideration, as well as a lack of labels on multiple foods.
Seven facilities received a perfect score of 100.
Catoosa County
McDonald's (Battlefield Parkway)
1179 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 1
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed food employees handling food without a proper hair restraint (3 points), Observed an abundance of flies in the main kitchen prep area (3 points)
Jack's Family Restaurants
56 Lakeshore Dr., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 1
Score: 80
Inspector's notes: Observed employee beverages not in a single service cup with a lid and straw (4 points). Observed no handwashing cleanser available at the men's public bathroom handsink (4 points). Observed temperature controlled food (bacon) being held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed food employee not wearing a proper hair restraint while prepping food (3 points). Observed non-food contact surface of the ice machine not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch (1 point). Observed excess grease on the outside of the grease trap and all over the concrete pad. Observed the outdoor receptacle without the tight-fitting door closed (1 point).
Waffle House
11292 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 1
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed plastic container being stored in hand washing sink (4 points). Observed clean dishware (coffee mugs) being stored on plastic rack that had dust debris build-up on them. The mugs sit on the racks/holders with the lip contact surface touching (4 points). Observed food and grease debris build-up between equipment and on the sides of equipment, especially in between the grill area and the prep table unit. Also observed shelving racks inside of the double door reach-in cooler with food debris build-up (1 point). Observed dust debris build-up on vent covers over food prep areas (in the ceiling) (1 point).
Panera Bread
2620 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 1
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed dry storage shelving with dust debris build-up (1 point). Observed food build-up under microwaves and in between equipment (1 point). Observed food debris under shelving units and splattered on walls between equipment (primarily in front prep area) (1 point).
The Rosewood
14 Fort Town Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 2
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed forks, spoons, and knives being stored with the food-/lip-contact surfaces facing up (1 point).
Arby's (LaFayette Road)
2392 LaFayette Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 2
Score: 83
Inspector's notes: Observed no disinfectant provided for the bodily fluid clean-up kit (4 points). Observed several TCS food items cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the prep coolers. Food items included several deli meats, sliced tomatoes, shredded and shredded lettuce (9 points) (repeat violation).
Baskin Robbins
2847 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: October 4
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed food in walk-in freezer being stored on the floor (3 points). Observed food employees wearing watches and multiple rings (3 points).
Lake Winnepesaukah (Pizza Cafe)
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 4
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed cold holding equipment not in good repair (air temp 48F) (1 point).
Wendy's (Alabama Highway)
5872 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 4
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: proper date marking and disposition (4 points)
Lake Winnepesaukah (Ferris Wheel Foods)
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 4
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed ice scoop being stored on coke machine drain pan and another ice scoop being stored with handle in ice (1 point). Observed hood filters over funnel cake fryers not clean to sight or touch (1 point).
Lake Winnepesaukah (Catering)
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 4
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed shelving in reach-in cooler not clean to sight or touch (1 point).
Lake Winnepesaukah (Carousel Cafe)
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 4
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed no certified food safety manager employed at food service establishment (4 points).
Villa Hotel
5437 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 7
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed toilet bolt covers missing in rooms 108 and 115. Observed the flange around the shower head in room 208 not sealed. Observed shower floor not in good repair and shower drain cover missing in room 103 (2 points). Observed doors in rooms 103, 108, 230, and 115 not tight fitting to protect against the entry of pest (daylight visible around exterior entry door) (2 points). Observed wall by the main door in room 127 not in good repair (2 points). Observed chair in room 208 not being maintained clean (4 points).
Guthrie's Restaurant (Poplar Springs Road)
67 Poplar Spring's Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 7
Score: 89
Inspector's notes: Observed condiments being stored in container above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Condiments included ranch dressing, honey mustard sauce and cole slaw (9 points). Observed build-up of grease on sides of equipment (1 point). Observed spilled grease leaking out of equipment all over the floor under and behind cooking equipment (1 point). Observed ceiling in walk-in cooler not clean to sight and touch (1 point). Observed grease build-up on hood vent (1 point).
Hampton Inn
6875 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 7
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed desk chairs in rooms 125, 202, 225, 407, and 426 not in good repair (4 points).
Hampton Inn (Swimming Pool)
6875 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 7
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed skimmer weirs missing from all skimmers in the pool (4 points). Observed combined chlorine greater than 0.4 ppm (5 points).
Captain D's (Battlefield Parkway)
668 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 7
Score: 81
Inspector's notes: Observed no body fluid clean-up kit or procedure in place for responding to a vomitus or fecal matter event in the establishment (4 points). Observed the inside of the ice maker/not clean to sight and touch (4 points).
Rafael's Italian Restaurant
7859 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 8
Score: 100
Econo Lodge Inn and Suites
2120 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 8
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed in room 208 that the shower head cover on the wall needs to be sealed in place. Observed toilet bolt covers missing in room 205 (2 points). Observed daylight from outside the door of room 153 (2 points).
Holiday Inn Express (Swimming Pool)
38 Vining Circle, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 8
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed combined chlorine concentration greater than 0.4 ppm (5 points). Observed deck ladder without end caps to prevent injury to bathers (1 point).
Pizza Hut Wing Street
5454 Alabama Highway Suite 621208, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 8
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed no disinfectant in the body fluid clean-up kit (4 points). Observed food debris and dust build-up on dry storage and clean dish shelving throughout the facility (1 point).
The Rock Fitness Center
2630 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 8
Score: 100
Waffle House (Battlefield Parkway)
909 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 8
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed open drinks sitting on table top in kitchen area where clean utensils and condiments were also being stored (4 points). Observed the high temperature ware washing machine only reaching 160-170 degrees Fahrenheit on final rinse temperature according to the gauges and the test strips attached to plates (4 points). Observed food debris and dust build-up on shelves in walk-in cooler (1 point).
Hampton Inn (Continental Breakfast)
6875 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 8
Score: 70
Inspector's notes: Observed no designated person in charge. No one was willing to answer questions or correct violations on site (4 points). Observed open employee drinks stored on food prep surfaces. Also observed open plastic twist top bottle on food prep surface. Observed employee drinking out of cup with no lid or straw during food prep (4 points). Observed inside of microwave specifically on top of the inside of microwave with heavy food debris build-up. This violation occurred on the routine inspection last week and has still not been corrected (4 points). Observed temperature controlled foods being cold held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Sliced fruit including sliced melon (sliced cantaloupe) was cold holding at 45 degrees Fahrenheit in the self serve buffet (9 points). Observed gravy hot holding in lift top warmer on counter for self service at 131 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed spray bottle of chemical sanitizer stored in cabinet next to food for service. No corrective action taken (4 points). Observed food service employees preparing food without wearing hair restrains (3 points). Observed the most current inspection report not displayed. No corrective action taken (1 point). Observed no hand washing sign at the hand washing sink (1 point).
Observed single service cups on self service buffet line not displayed in a way to keep lip contact surface protected from contamination from hands. This violation occurred on the last routine inspection and has still not been corrected (1 point).
Zaxby's Alabama Highway
6456 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 9
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature controlled foods being cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points).
Battlefield Campground and RV Park
199 KOA Boulevard, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 9
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed campground driveways not graded to drain (3 points).
Super 8 Ringgold Continental Breakfast
5400 Alabama Hghway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 10
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: The PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection, that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food (4 points). Observed hand-washing sink not accessible for employee use at all times (i.e. being used for other purposes such as storage of clean wiping cloths) (4 points). Observed spray bottle not labeled with common name (4 points).
Hardee's
5486 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 10
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed inside food contact surfaces of microwave not being cleaned at a frequency to maintain them clean to sight and touch (4 points). Observed non-food contact surfaces of equipment (sides of cooking equipment, fryer hoses, and inside portions of prep tables and meat coolers not kept free from the accumulation of food residue and other debris (grease build-up) (1 point).
Holiday Trav-L-Park
1623 Mack Smith Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 11
Score: 100
Vallarta
23 Legion St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 15
Score: 82
Inspector's notes: Observed handwashing sink beside the 3-compartment sink without a hand drying provision (4 points). Observed TCS foods (cooked re-fried beans) being cold held in the walk-in cooler at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed tableware being presented so that the food/lip-contact surface was not protected from being touched when employees wrapped the silverware (1 point).
Springhill Suites Pool
155 General Lee Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 15
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed the combined chlorine at greater than 0.4 ppm (0.64 ppm) (5 points).
Springhill Suites Continental Breakfast
155 General Lee Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 15
Score: 72
Inspector's notes: Observed no employee health policy or employee reporting agreements (9 points). Observed an open employee drink in the kitchen sitting on the hand washing sink (4 points). Observed no paper towels available for hand drying at the hand washing sink (4 points). Observed a bottle of chemical sanitizer being stored in the hand washing sink (4 points). Observed cream cheese being stored out on a counter top at room temperature. The packaging states "Keep Refrigerated" and must be kept at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Cream cheese was 60-62 degrees Fahrenheit. Asked person in charge to discard the cream cheese and she did not (9 points). Observed TCS using time as a public health control with no temperatures or times recorded for discarding food (9 points). Observed sausage patties thawing out at room temperature for use on the next day according to person in charge (3 points). Observed plastic wear for customers in buffet area not stored in a way to prevent contamination. Spoons, forks, and knives were being stored food contact surface up so customers were touching multiple food contact surfaces at one time contaminating the plastic wear (1 point).
Walker County
Kona Ice of Walker and Catoosa
46 Zackery Lane, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 1
Score:100
Ivy Cottage
409 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Oct. 1
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed half gallon milk not date-marked (4 points). Observed refrigerator door tied shut due to problem with gasket (1 point). Observed equipment with build-up (1 point). Observed floors and walls with excess build up (1 point).
Econo Lodge
2209 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Oct. 2
Score: 100
Southern Bliss Bakery and Sandwich Shop
1109 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Oct. 3
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature controlled food in cooler with a temperature of above 41 degrees (9 points). Observed employee in grill prep area without proper hair restraint (3 points).
McDonald's (Chickamauga)
106 LaFayette Road, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Oct. 3
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed equipment and utensils in the sanitizing side of the 3 compartment sink not submerged in the sanitizing solution (4 points).
Creative Catering
110 Lee Avenue, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Oct. 4
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed milk not date marked after opening container (4 points).
Los Potros Mexican Restaurant
201 Lee Avenue Chickamauga
Inspection date: Oct. 4
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed light in kitchen not working (1 point).
China Buffet
1141 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Oct. 4
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: In-use utensil in nonpotentially hazardous food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Next to the grill area (1 point). Observed rear screen door in extreme disrepair/falling apart due to age/moisture (1 point).
Villanow Street Bakery and Cafe
117 West Villanow St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Oct. 7
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed chicken salad in fridge in plastic container, tightly bound plastic wrap, and lid while actively cooling. Chicken salad was in proper parameters for cooling (3 points).
Oakwood Baptist Church
115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga
Inspection date: Oct. 7
Score: 100
Mary and Martha's Personal Care
616 Mohawk St., Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 7
Score: 79
Inspector's notes: Observed multiple violations that displays person in charge lacks demonstration of knowledge (4 points). Observed storage of temperature controlled meats stored on top of each other, not protected based on cook time temperature (9 points). Observed food contact surface not cleaned to a frequency to prevent contamination (4 points). Observed no labels on multiple foods in main kitchen cooler (3 points). Observed no labels on multiple foods in main kitchen cooler (3 points). Observed floors walls and ceilings not clean to a frequency to sight and touch (1 point). Observed employee personal food stored with cold held food for service (1 point).