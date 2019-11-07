La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.