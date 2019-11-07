Catoosa and Walker counties have had a great few weeks in regards to health inspection scores. Several businesses got a perfect score of 100, with several receiving a score above 95.
Only a few businesses had unfavorable scores.
Of these, Famous Wok on Battlefield Parkway received a score of 80 after the inspector noted that employees were moving between tasks without changing gloves, sanitizer not being at acceptable levels, and temperature controlled foods not being stored properly. This includes marinating chicken being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.
Catoosa County
Soho Hibachi
1022 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 16
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled foods (cooked noodles) that were cooling tightly covered with plastic wrap in the reach in cooler (3 points)
Cabela's Inc.
350 Cobb Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 16
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled food cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in reach-in cooler. Milk and eggs were 50-52 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points).
Icee Shack (mobile unit)
745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 17
Score: 100
Icee Shack (base of operation)
745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 17
Score: 100
Farm to Fork Concessions
745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 17
Score: 100
Krystal (Alabama Highway)
15703 Alabama Highway
Inspection date: Oct. 17
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed no hand drying provision available at the handwashing sink in the front food service area (4 points). Observed the drain of the 3-compartment sink not in good repair (leaking at the middle drain) (2 points).
Famous Wok
3040 Battlefield Parkway
Inspection date: Oct. 18
Score: 80
Inspector's notes: Observed food employee handle money while wearing a glove and then go back to stirring food on the steam table without changing gloves (9 points). Observed multiple buckets of sanitizer with a bleach concentration below the minimum allowed concentration (10ppm) (4 points). Observed several pans of fried chicken (sweet and sour/orange chicken) cooling with a non-approved cooling method. Chicken was cooling on shelves out at room temperature. Food was still within time and temperature requirements for cooling (3 points). Observed container of marinating chicken being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler (3 points). Observed food employees without a proper hair restraint. Also noticed food employee wearing a bracelet (3 points). Observed multiple wet wiping cloths being stored outside of the sanitizer solution (3 points). Observed a deleterious material (cardboard) being used as a mat in the kitchen floor under the fryer (1 point).
Winners Development LLC
59 Kellerhalls Lane, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 18
Score: 100
Donut Palace
390 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 21
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed employee go from handling money and personal items including computer keyboard directly to handling ready to eat food. Employee did put on a glove but did not wash her hands in between changing tasks (9 points).
Burger King
831 Battlefield Parkway
Inspection date: Oct. 21
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Observed no bodily fluid clean-up kit in the establishment for cleaning up after a vomit or diarrhea event. No procedure in place for cleaning up a bodily fluid event (4 points). Observed the concentration for sanitize solution for QA in three-compartment sink and all wiping towel buckets below 150ppm (4 points). Observed several condiment bottles with no labels (3 points). Observed grease build-up and food debris build-up on most equipment and shelving in the kitchen area and serving line areas (1 point). Observed heavy grease build-up and food debris build-up on the floors and walls behind and under most all equipment in the kitchen area and dry storage area (1 point). Observed broken tiles/missing tiles at floor drain near drive-through window. Water is standing in the missing tile space between floor and floor drain (1 point).
Dunkin' Donuts
589 Battlefield Parkway
Inspection date: Oct. 22
Score: 86
Inspector's notes: Observed employee beverage in food prep area without a lid and straw (4 points). Observed ice bin uncovered and exposed to splash from coffee prep station (4 points). Observed container of toppings (toasted coconuts) not labeled with common name to be clearly and unmistakably recognized (3 points). Observed sanitizer buckets being stored and wet wiping cloths not stored in a manner to prevent contamination of food, equipment, utensils, and single-service (3 points). Observed wiping cloths stored in sanitizer solution not at the required concentration (3 points).
O'Charley's
2542 Battlefield Parkway
Inspection date: Oct. 22
Score: 85
Inspector's notes: Observed accumulation of food debris on the top of the inside of multiple microwaves throughout the facility. Also observed the drink nozzles at both waitress stations and the bar not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch (4 points). Observed temperature-controlled foods being cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the prep top cooler next to the oven and in the prep top cooler on the front food service line (9 points).
Long John Silver's
2837 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 22
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed food contact surface (inside top of microwave) not clean to a frequency to clean to sight and touch (4 points)
Ci Ci's
723 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 22
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: person in charge was unable to locale the employee health reporting agreements that are signed for current employees (4 points). Observed pizza oven racks and catch pans not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food contact surfaces to sight and touch (4 points). Observed shelves in walk-in cooler heavily covered in food debris and rust/paint has worn off and the shelves are not easily cleanable (1 point). Observed food debris build-up on the inside of reach-in coolers (1 point). Observed food debris build-up and food spill on floors and walls in food prep areas. Also observed heavy debris on all rugs in the dining hall area at entrance and near the coke dispensing machines (1 point).
American Legion
5956 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 24
Score: 100
Sonic
6645 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 24
Score: 100
Tacos El Gordo
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 27
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Observed employee drinking out of a beverage that was not in a single-service cup with a lid and straw (4 points). Observed temperature controlled food (Pinto Beans) that had been cooked the previous day had not made it to 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below within the 6 hour time window (9 points).
Fruteria El Gordo
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 27
Score: 100
Rollin' in the Dough-Nuts
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 27
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed handwashing sink not accessible during time of inspection (4 points).
Rusty's Nutz Tower Concession Stand
745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 28
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed vegetable sink with no indirect drain (2 points). Observed no self-closer on exterior doors (3 points).
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
1417 Dietz Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 28
Score: 100
El Cactus Restaurant
90 Battlefield Station Drive, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 28
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed employee drinking out of tumblers instead of single service cups with a lid and a straw (4 points). Observed wet wiping cloths stored on food prep table in between use (3 points). Observed grease dripping from sides and overhang of hood vent (1 point).
2a Wings
1014 Battlefield Parkway
Inspection date: Oct. 29
Score: 100
McDonald's
5471 Alabama Highway
Inspection date: Oct. 29
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed dumpster door not closed (1 point).
Battlefield Bed and Breakfast
309 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 29
Score: 100
Domino's
95 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 29
Score: 100
Hampton Inn (continental breakfast)
6875 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 29
Score: 100
Double Portion Catering
175 Woody Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 29
Score: 100
Home Plate
7807 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 30
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed employee wearing watch while prepping food (3 points). Observed mop being improperly stored to air dry (1 point). Observed the interior of the cabinet underneath the ice machine in the waitress station not in good repair (1 point).
Burger King
5865 Alabama Highway
Inspection date: Oct. 30
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed drink nozzles not clean at a frequency necessary to maintain food contact surfaces clean to sight and touch (4 points).
Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant
2467 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 30
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled food in small reach-in cooler up front cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart). Internal air temperature on thermometer was reading 44-46 degrees Fahrenheit. The food temperatures were 43-44 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points).
Pruitt Health
1067 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Oct. 30
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed the caulk between the handwashing sink and the wall coming apart creating a crevice between the wall and sink allowing water to be trapped (1 point)
Las Fiesta Inc.
110 Kristen Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Oct. 31
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed wet wiping cloths throughout the facility being stored out of sanitizer (3 points). Observed utensils being stored with the food/lip-contact surfaces not protected (facing upwards) (1 point). Observed daylight coming from the back door of the kitchen (3 points).
Walker County
Great Wall
13311 North Highway 27, Suite 1, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Oct. 17
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed spray bottle without common name (4 points). Observed food containers without labels (3 points). Observed the hand sink was slow to bring hot water (2 points). Observed hvac vent returns with build up (1 point).
Mountain Cove Farm Resort
994 Daugherty Gap Road, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Oct. 18
Score: 100
Walker County Jail
105 South Duke St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Oct. 18
Score: 100
Parkside Rehab
110 Park City Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 21
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Observed employee switch tasks from sanitizing food contact surfaces to working with ready to eat food (ham) without washing hands (9 points). Observed food contact surfaces (ice machine, temperature probes, and can opener) not cleaned at a frequency to keep clean to sight and touch (4 points).
VFW Post 3679
98 Memorial Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Oct. 21
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed milk not date marked in reach-in cooler (4 points). Observed employee not wearing a hair restraint (3 points). Observed 3 compartment sink drain leaking (2 points).
Pizza Hut
405 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Oct. 21
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed food contact surfaces (microwave, Ice chute) not clean to a frequency that is clean to sight and touch (4 points). Observed buildup of debris of vent covers and wire shelving throughout the main kitchen and behind dishwashing facility (1 point). Observed severe gaps between backsplash and the wall (especially closer to the floor) Observed several spiders and other debris in the gaps (1 point). Observed live flies in kitchen (3 points).
General Bragg Inn and Suites
118 General Bushrod Johnson Avenue, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Oct. 22
Score: 100
Cafe 7
1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain
Inspection date: Oct. 24
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed a spray adhesive bottle in the food preparation area (4 points).
Walker County State Prison
97 Kevin Lane, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Oct. 28
Score: 100
Sonic Drive In
1016 LaFayette Road, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Oct. 28
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed facility without most recent inspection or previous inspections posted (1 point). Observed wire shelving and fans with dust debris in main kitchen (1 point).
The Crushed Tomato
111 East LaFayette Square, LaFayette
Inspection date: Oct. 31
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed sauces removed from original containers and not labeled (3 points). Observed sanitizer too weak in sanitizer bucket (3 points).