Over the holidays, Catoosa and Walker counties did outstanding in the health inspections that were conducted. Of the nine restaurants and facilities, four received a perfect score of 100 and seven received scores above 90.
Catoosa County
Kentucky Fried Chicken
5387 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Dec. 17
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed sanitizer solution in all working containers not meeting the minimum required concentration (4 points).
Roller Coaster Skate World
2076 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Dec. 18
Score: 100
Turnbuckle Bar and Grill, Inc.
61 RBC Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Dec. 26
Score: 100
Walker County
LaFayette Golf Club
638 South Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Dec. 17
Score: 100
Guadalajara
12937 N. Highway 27, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Dec. 18
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed scoops stored handle down in spices (1 point).
Phibbs Bar
96 Fieldstone Village, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Dec. 19
Score: 84
Inspector's notes: Observed raw meats (steak, chicken) stored not in original container above ready to eat foods (9 points). Observed temperature-controlled foods (made in house sauces, deli ham) stored in reach-in cooler held over 24 hours with no date marking (4 points). Observed kitchen employee wearing bracelets and watch while prepping food (3 points).
Twins Pizza and Steak
1104 West Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Dec. 27
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed person in charge unable to demonstrate in a verifiable manner that employees are informed of their responsibility to report information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible by food (4 points). Observed multiple temperature-controlled foods (shredded chicken, cooked noodles, sliced lettuce) in walk-in cooler held over 24 hours without proper date marking (4 points).
Starbucks
1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain
Inspection date: Dec. 30
Score: 100
Hardee's (Chickamauga)
12876 North Highway 27, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Dec. 31
Score: 82
Inspector's notes: Observed frozen ready to eat temperature-controlled food (chicken patty) in open packaging stored touching raw frozen beef patty's (9 points). Observed TPHC procedure not being followed as specified in written document (9 points).