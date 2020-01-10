Over the holidays, Catoosa and Walker counties did outstanding in the health inspections that were conducted. Of the nine restaurants and facilities, four received a perfect score of 100 and seven received scores above 90. 

Catoosa County

Kentucky Fried Chicken

5387 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Inspection date: Dec. 17

Score: 97

Inspector's notes:  Observed sanitizer solution in all working containers not meeting the minimum required concentration (4 points). 

Roller Coaster Skate World

2076 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Dec. 18

Score: 100

Turnbuckle Bar and Grill, Inc.

61 RBC Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: Dec. 26

Score: 100

Walker County

LaFayette Golf Club

638 South Main St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Dec. 17

Score: 100

Guadalajara

12937 N. Highway 27, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Dec. 18

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observed scoops stored handle down in spices (1 point). 

Phibbs Bar

96 Fieldstone Village, Rock Spring

Inspection date: Dec. 19

Score: 84

Inspector's notes: Observed raw meats (steak, chicken) stored not in original container above ready to eat foods (9 points). Observed temperature-controlled foods (made in house sauces, deli ham) stored in reach-in cooler held over 24 hours with no date marking (4 points). Observed kitchen employee wearing bracelets and watch while prepping food (3 points). 

Twins Pizza and Steak

1104 West Main St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Dec. 27

Score: 90

Inspector's notes: Observed person in charge unable to demonstrate in a verifiable manner that employees are informed of their responsibility to report information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible by food (4 points). Observed multiple temperature-controlled foods (shredded chicken, cooked noodles, sliced lettuce) in walk-in cooler held over 24 hours without proper date marking (4 points).

Starbucks

1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain

Inspection date: Dec. 30

Score: 100

Hardee's (Chickamauga)

12876 North Highway 27, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Dec. 31

Score: 82

Inspector's notes: Observed frozen ready to eat temperature-controlled food (chicken patty) in open packaging stored touching raw frozen beef patty's (9 points). Observed TPHC procedure not being followed as specified in written document (9 points).

Compiled by reporter Jordan Combs

