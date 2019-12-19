During the first half of December, six food servers in Catoosa and Walker counties received perfect health scores of 100, with only two receiving a score below 90.
Majestic Manor in Rock Spring received a score of 87 and El Matador in Fort Oglethorpe received a score of 84. Both restaurants were observed to have temperature-controlled foods, such as chicken and chorizo, improperly stored and kept at inappropriate temperatures.
There were no scores recorded below 84 in either county between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15.
Catoosa County
Little Caesar's (Battlefield Parkway)
591 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Dec. 3
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed multiple containers of spices (flour and Italian spices) not in their original container clearly labeled and identified with common name (3 points). Observed actively used bucket of sauce stored near prep line on the floor. Observed ceilings all throughout facility not clean at a frequency necessary to be free of debris buildup (1 point).
El Trio Mexican Restaurant
6979 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Dec. 3
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed mechanical ware-washing machine wash solution unable to reach the minimum temperature of 120 degrees (1 point).
Royal Inn
2884 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Dec. 4
Score: 100
El Matador Mexican Restaurant
2233 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Dec. 4
Score: 84
Inspector's notes: Observed raw chorizo stored directly on top of raw onions and peppers. Also observed raw chicken with open packaging stored horizontally beside ready to eat foods in reach-in freezer (9 points).
Springhill Suites Continental Breakfast
155 General Lee St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Dec. 6
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed reach-in cooler on self-service area not holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Dairy products including yogurt, cream cheese, and milk inside the cooler were cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart below) (9 points).
Jersey Mike's Subs
1409 Dietz Road, Suite B2, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Dec. 12
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed person in charge unable to demonstrate in a verifiable manner that employees are informed of their responsibility to report information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible by food (4 points). Observed temperature-controlled food (Tuna salad) in display deli cooler held over 24 hours without date mark (4 points).
Walker County
Chanticleer Inn
1300 Mockingbird Lane, Lookout Mountain
Inspection date: Dec. 2
Score: 100
Majestic Manor
67 Pin Oak Drive, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Dec. 2
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled food (beef tongue) stored, labeled, and dated in freezer without any invoice to ensure it was received from an approved source in compliance with food law (9 points). Observed temperature controlled food (milk) with no date marking/discard date (4 points).
McClemore Club - Turn Grill
21 Standing Bear Lane, Rising Fawn
Inspection date: Dec. 6
Score: 100
McClemore Club Pavilion
58 Foundary Way, Rising Fawn
Inspection date: Dec. 6
Score: 100
Sonic Drive-In (LaFayette)
313 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Dec. 5
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed multiple temperature-controlled foods in reach-in cooler not at a temperature of 41 or below (9 points).
Chinese #1
2577 Highway 27, LaFayette
Inspection date: Dec. 5
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed microwave with excess build-up (4 points). Observed temperature-controlled foods (noodles and sauces) not date-marked properly (4 points).
Subway (Chickamauga)
Highway 813, Unit 49, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Nov. 9
Score: 100
Wendy's
401 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Nov. 11
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed drink dispenser in dining and the lemonade dispenser with build-up (4 points). Observed build-up in deep fryers (1 point).
Beyer's Smokehouse
2661 North Highway 27, LaFayette
Inspection date: Nov. 13
Score: 100
Susan's Diner
3551 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Dec. 13
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed employees drinking out of bottles (4 points). Observed fan cover with excess dust in the walk-in cooler (1 point).
Darr's Catering
801 McFarland Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Dec. 13
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed walk-in cooler not functioning correctly (1 point).