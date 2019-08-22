Two locations in Catoosa and Walker counties received a score of 80 or below for health inspections conducted during the first half of August.
Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe received a score of 80. The inspector noted that employees were handling washed lemons with bare hands, wearing jewelry while handling food, and ice scoops in dirty dishwater as opposed to the proper location.
The Subway on Main Street in LaFayette received a score of 71 after the inspector -- during questions -- noticed an overall lack of knowledge regarding employee health requirements and food safety procedures. The inspector also observed several employees failing to wash their hands, wearing jewelry that is not authorized (such as bracelets) while handling food, food stored at incorrect temperatures, and unwashed vegetables.
Ten locations in Catoosa and Walker counties earned a perfect score of 100.
Catoosa County
Park Place Restaurant
2891 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: Aug. 1
Score: 80
Inspector's notes: Observed food service employee slicing washed lemons with bare hands (9 points). Observed ice scoop being stored in container with dirty water (ice scoop holder is attached to the wall (4 points). Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch (3 points). Observed broken gaskets on reach-in prep cooler doors (1 point). Observed food-debris build-up on walls and floors throughout the kitchen area especially around food prep work areas and the three-compartment sink as well as the mechanical ware washing machine (1 point).
Battlefield Campground and RV Park
199 KOA Boulevard, Ringgold
Inspection Date: Aug. 2
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed no daily self check made available at time of inspection (5 points).
Cracker Barrel 562
50 Biscuit Way, Ringgold
Inspection Date: Aug. 2
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Most current inspection report was not displayed (1 point). Observed food debris build-up on shelving units in walk-in cooler (1 point). Observed several boxes and spilled food on floors in walk-in freezer (1 point).
Kentucky Fried Chicken (Alabama Highway)
5387 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection Date: Aug. 5
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed dishes being stacked while they were still wet from washing (1 point). Observed food splatter on walls behind dunnage racks in chicken breading area (1 point).
Holiday Trav-L Park (Swimming Pool)
1623 Mack Smith Road, Rossville
Inspection Date: Aug. 5
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed 3 out of 4 skimmers with no weir that adjusts with the water level (4 points).
Bailey's BBQ
5540 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection Date: Aug. 5
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Observed improper vertical storage in glass door reach-in cooler (raw beef stored over cooked pork) and in the walk-in cooler (a container of cooked chicken in contact with container of raw pork) (9 points). Observed wet sanitizer cloths being stored outside of sanitizer solution (3 points). Observed scoop stored with the handle not above the top of the food within the container of sugar (1 point). Observed equipment and utensils being dried with a cloth and not being properly air-dried (1 point).
Your Pie
3809 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: Aug. 7
Score: 100
City of Ringgold, Martha Denton Pool
406 Cotter St., Ringgold
Inspection Date: Aug. 7
Score: 100
Spencer B's BBQ
6581 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection Date: Aug. 7
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed bucket of sanitizer solution with wiping towels not labeled (4 points). Observed grease build-up on hood vent (1 point).
Battlefield Golf Club
285 Cannon Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Aug. 8
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Person in charge was unable to describe any of the symptoms of a food born illness or what any of the six food borne illnesses are (4 points). Observed broken gaskets in reach-in double door freezer causing ice accumulation in freezer (1 point).
Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (swimming pool)
2044 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Aug. 13
Score: 100
Cloud Springs Deli
4097 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Aug. 14
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed handwashing sink coming loose from wall and the drywall behind sink is in disrepair (1 point). Observed an abundance of excess equipment and utensils not in use (1 point).
Hometown Inn Pool
22 Gateway Business Park Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Aug. 14
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: : Observed no minimum of 4 feet of unobstructed walkway being maintained at all times (2 points). Observed one of the skimmer weirs did not adjust with the water level (4 points).
The Big Biscuit Barn
1389 LaFayette Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 14
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed cream cheese being used past manufacturer expiration date (3 points). Observed floor fans in use that were not clean to sight or touch (had dust debris build-up on the covers) (1 point).
Walker County
Rafael's Italian Restaurant
150 Pearl Drive, LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 5
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed milk and noodles not date marked. Had pic discard food not date marked and explained proper date marking instructions (4 points). Observed missing thermometer in large prep cooler. Had pic hang thermometer in front of rack by the door to be visible (3 points). Observed condensation drain leaking in small prep cooler. Had pic repair drain (1 point).
Subway (Wal Mart)
2625 Highway 27, LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 5
Score: 100
Subway (Rock Springs Food Inc)
8175 Highway 27, LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 8
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed expired serve safe document (4 points).
Chattanooga Valley Elementary
3420 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Aug. 9
Score: 100
The Dinner Bell
3258 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Aug. 9
Score: 100
Subway (LaFayette)
108 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 9
Score: 71
Inspector's notes: During questions, observed an overall lack of knowledge about Employee Health reporting requirements, temperature control, and Food Safety procedures (4 points). Observed Food Service unaware of when to wash hands. Observed several instances of staff changing gloves without washing hands (9 points). Observed an open drink container sitting on the shelf in the storage area. Some food products are located on this shelving (4 points). Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed various sliced deli meats, cheese, veggies above 41 degrees due to the lids staying off of the products all day (9 points). Observed meatballs hot held at 104--128 degrees (9 points). Observed food employee wearing jewelry other than a plain ring on their hands/arms while preparing food. Observed a food service employee wearing a bracelet that was hanging down into the food during prep (3 points). Raw fruits/vegetables not washed prior to preparation. Observed whole tomatoes not being washed prior to slicing (3 points).
LaFayette High School
Round Pond Road, LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 12
Score: 100
North LaFayette Elementary
610 North Duke St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 12
Score: 100
Chattanooga Valley Middle
847 Allgood Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Aug. 13
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed the dish machine not making it to 180 degrees on the rinse cycle. Kitchen staff was aware of the problem, had reported it to the maintenance crew (4 points).
Naomi Elementary
4036 East Highway 136, LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 13
Score: 100
Old South Restaurant
796 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 13
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed cook changing tasks with gloves and not handwashing in between tasks. Discussed when to wash hands and the owner is going to install a new hand sink closer to the cooking station (9 points).
Key West Inn
2221 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 14
Score: 100