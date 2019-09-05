Thirty-one locations received perfect scores in Catoosa and Walker counties for inspections conducted during the second half of August.
There were no failures. But several facilities received less-than-satisfactory scores.
Rossville's "Rolling in the Dough-Nut" received a score of 83 after the inspector observed food being held at incorrect temperatures and stored improperly.
Zaxby's on Battlefield Parkway received a score of 88 when an employee was seen switching between raw animal product and ready-to-eat food without washing hands or changing gloves.
Also receiving a score of 88 was Station House in LaFayette, due to expired sauces and food containers without lids.
Catoosa County
Zaxby's (Battlefield Parkway)
2541 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Aug. 15
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed food employee go from prepping raw animal product to working with ready to eat foods without washing hands (9 points). Observed food product with an improper label (3 points).
Econo Lodge Inn and Suites Pool
2120 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Aug. 15
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed no 2-inch tile with a contrast of color between pool stairs and the background. (4 points).
CHI Memorial (Georgia)
100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Aug. 19
Score: 100
Pizza Hut Delivery
1919 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Aug. 19
Score: 100
Subway (Cloud Springs Road)
4257 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Aug. 20
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed employee beverage in a single service cup with no lid or straw (4 points). Observed food container without a label with the common name (3 points). Observed employee actively prepping and serving food with bracelet (3 points).
Trinity Services Group Inc. (Catoosa County Jail)
5842 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Aug. 21
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed single-service articles being reused (1 point).
Lake Winnie Waterpark (Winnie 500 Slide)
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 22
Score: 100
Lake Winnie Waterpark (Waterworks)
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 22
Score: 100
Lake Winnie Waterpark (Sprayground)
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 22
Score: 100
Lake Winnie Waterpark (Kiddie pool)
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 22
Score: 100
Lake Winnie Waterpark (River/Slides)
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 22
Score: 100
City of Fort Oglethorpe Wading Pool
19 Norris St., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Aug. 22
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed cyanuric acid concentration above the maximum allowed concentration (4 points).
Rollin' in the Dough-nuts
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 23
Score: 83
Inspector's notes: Observed food being held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed no approved system for potable water. Although the food vendor booth has an approved potable water tank, it does not have permission to use the approved source of potable water in the facility to fill the tank (3 points). Observed food not being stored at least 6 inches off of the floor (3 points). Observed no approved method of conveyance for wastewater from 3-compartment sinks and hand-washing sink to an approved wastewater disposal system at the food vendor booth (2 points).
City of Fort Oglethorpe (Swimming Pool)
19 Norris St., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Aug. 23
Score: 100
Battlefield Elementary School
1101 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Aug. 26
Score: 100
Farm to Fork Concessions
745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Aug. 27
Score: 100
Firehouse Subs
882 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Aug. 27
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed broken door handle on reach-in stand-up cooler (1 point).
Tiger Creek Elementary
134 Rhea McClanahan Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Aug. 27
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed debris build-up on the inside of the light covers in ceiling. Also observed dust debris build-up on vent covers in ceiling by walk-in cooler and freezer (1 point).
Ringgold Primary and Elementary Schools
322 Evitt Lane, Ringgold
Inspection date: Aug. 27
Score: 100
Walker County
Tree Top Hideaway
576 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Aug. 15
Score: 100
Gilbert Elementary
87 South Burnt Mill Road
Inspection date: Aug. 15
Score: 100
LaFayette Middle School
419 Roadrunner Blvd., LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 19
Score: 100
Subway (LaFayette)
108 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 19
Score: 100
American Legion
540 Park City Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 20
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed can opener with excess build up (4 points)
La Familia Mexican Restaurant
516 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 21
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed sugar/spice mix bowl with lid off (4 points). Observed sanitizer buckets without sanitizer due to sanitizer mixer was empty (4 points). Observed food container missing common name of ingredients (3 points). Observed previous inspection and food permit not displayed (1 point).
Chickamauga Elementary
210 Cresent Avenue, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Aug. 21
Score: 100
Gordon Lee Middle/High School
105 Lee Circle, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Aug. 21
Score: 100
Cherokee Ridge Elementary
2423 Johnson Road, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Aug. 21
Score: 100
Pasture Plate (Mobile Unit)
5142 West Highway 136 Chickamauga
Inspection date: Aug. 22
Score: 100
Pasture Plate Base of Operation
5142 West Highway 136, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Aug. 22
Score: 100
El Trio Mexican Restaurant
2078 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 22
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed a broken water line near the sanitizer dispenser at the 3 compartment sink. Water was flowing into the floor in places (2 points).
Hidden Hollow Resort
463 Hidden Hollow Lane, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Aug. 23
Score: 100
Wanda's Restaurant
20 Pin Oak Drive, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Aug. 23
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk- in cooler items were 46 degrees near the door. Beans, beef were at 46 degrees (9 points).
Los Charros Taqueria y Restaurante
8019 North Highway 27
Inspection date: Aug. 26
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed an area of the front food prep section of the kitchen missing a large light. This is the area of the ice machine and the drink dispenser (1 point). Observed a large gap at the bottom right side rear door of the kitchen (3 points).
The Cottage
467 Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Aug. 26
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed milk and food container not date marked (4 points). Observed bottle drinks and water melons stored on the floor in dry storage (3 points).
Rossville Elementary
1250 Wilson Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 26
Score: 100
Pizza Hut Delivery/Express Chickamauga
55 Highway 813, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Aug. 26
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed hand sink drain clogged with debris (2 points). Observed deep fryer hood vent with build up (1 point).
Station House Chaisimple LLC
123 North Chattanooga St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 27
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed several food containers without lids or sauce bottles without lids (4 points). Observed several tcs foods without date marks (4 points). Observed bottles of sauces expired (3 points). Observed cooler gaskets, cooler doors, deep fryer, and food containers with build up on the outside surfaces (1 point).
Saddle Ridge Elementary/Middle
9858 North Highway 27, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Aug. 27
Score: 100
Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ
11016 Highway 157, Rising Fawn
Inspection date: Aug. 28
Score: 100
Candlelight Forest
9862 Highway 193
Inspection date: Aug. 28
Score: 100
City of LaFayette Fountain
638 South Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 28
Score: 100
Snack Shack
923 Schmitt Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 28
Score: 100
Rick Buff's Hog Heaven
1105 LaFayette Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Aug. 28
Score: 100
Shuford's Smokehouse
505 West 9th St., Chickamauga
Inspection date: Aug. 29
Score: 100
South Walker Head Start
3 Probasco St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 29
Score: 100
Pie Slingers Pizzeria
56 Fieldstone Village Drive, Suite A., Rock Spring
Inspection date: Aug. 30
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed several shelves in the main kitchen/front food service area holding single service items less than 6" off the concrete floor (1 point).
Dari Dip
302 West Villanow St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Aug. 30
Score: 100