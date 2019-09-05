Thirty-one locations received perfect scores in Catoosa and Walker counties for inspections conducted during the second half of August.

There were no failures. But several facilities received less-than-satisfactory scores.

Rossville's "Rolling in the Dough-Nut" received a score of 83 after the inspector observed food being held at incorrect temperatures and stored improperly.

Zaxby's on Battlefield Parkway received a score of 88 when an employee was seen switching between raw animal product and ready-to-eat food without washing hands or changing gloves.

Also receiving a score of 88 was Station House in LaFayette, due to expired sauces and food containers without lids.

Catoosa County

Zaxby's (Battlefield Parkway)

2541 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Aug. 15

Score: 88

Inspector's notes: Observed food employee go from prepping raw animal product to working with ready to eat foods without washing hands (9 points). Observed food product with an improper label (3 points).

Econo Lodge Inn and Suites Pool

2120 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Aug. 15

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed no 2-inch tile with a contrast of color between pool stairs and the background. (4 points).

CHI Memorial (Georgia)

100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Aug. 19

Score: 100

Pizza Hut Delivery

1919 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Aug. 19

Score: 100

Subway (Cloud Springs Road)

4257 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: Aug. 20

Score: 90

Inspector's notes: Observed employee beverage in a single service cup with no lid or straw (4 points). Observed food container without a label with the common name (3 points). Observed employee actively prepping and serving food with bracelet (3 points).

Trinity Services Group Inc. (Catoosa County Jail)

5842 Highway 41, Ringgold

Inspection date: Aug. 21

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observed single-service articles being reused (1 point).

Lake Winnie Waterpark (Winnie 500 Slide)

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 22

Score: 100

Lake Winnie Waterpark (Waterworks)

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 22

Score: 100

Lake Winnie Waterpark (Sprayground)

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 22

Score: 100

Lake Winnie Waterpark (Kiddie pool)

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 22

Score: 100

Lake Winnie Waterpark (River/Slides)

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 22

Score: 100

City of Fort Oglethorpe Wading Pool

19 Norris St., Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Aug. 22

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed cyanuric acid concentration above the maximum allowed concentration (4 points).

Rollin' in the Dough-nuts

400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 23

Score: 83

Inspector's notes: Observed food being held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed no approved system for potable water. Although the food vendor booth has an approved potable water tank, it does not have permission to use the approved source of potable water in the facility to fill the tank (3 points). Observed food not being stored at least 6 inches off of the floor (3 points). Observed no approved method of conveyance for wastewater from 3-compartment sinks and hand-washing sink to an approved wastewater disposal system at the food vendor booth (2 points).

City of Fort Oglethorpe (Swimming Pool)

19 Norris St., Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Aug. 23

Score: 100

Battlefield Elementary School

1101 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Aug. 26

Score: 100

Farm to Fork Concessions

745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: Aug. 27

Score: 100

Firehouse Subs

882 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Aug. 27

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observed broken door handle on reach-in stand-up cooler (1 point).

Tiger Creek Elementary

134 Rhea McClanahan Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: Aug. 27

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observed debris build-up on the inside of the light covers in ceiling. Also observed dust debris build-up on vent covers in ceiling by walk-in cooler and freezer (1 point).

Ringgold Primary and Elementary Schools

322 Evitt Lane, Ringgold

Inspection date: Aug. 27

Score: 100

Walker County

Tree Top Hideaway

576 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone

Inspection date: Aug. 15

Score: 100

Gilbert Elementary

87 South Burnt Mill Road

Inspection date: Aug. 15

Score: 100

LaFayette Middle School

419 Roadrunner Blvd., LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 19

Score: 100

Subway (LaFayette)

108 North Main St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 19

Score: 100

American Legion

540 Park City Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 20

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed can opener with excess build up (4 points)

La Familia Mexican Restaurant

516 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 21

Score: 90

Inspector's notes: Observed sugar/spice mix bowl with lid off (4 points). Observed sanitizer buckets without sanitizer due to sanitizer mixer was empty (4 points). Observed food container missing common name of ingredients (3 points). Observed previous inspection and food permit not displayed (1 point). 

Chickamauga Elementary

210 Cresent Avenue, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Aug. 21

Score: 100

Gordon Lee Middle/High School

105 Lee Circle, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Aug. 21

Score: 100

Cherokee Ridge Elementary

2423 Johnson Road, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Aug. 21

Score: 100

Pasture Plate (Mobile Unit)

5142 West Highway 136 Chickamauga

Inspection date: Aug. 22

Score: 100

Pasture Plate Base of Operation

5142 West Highway 136, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Aug. 22

Score: 100

El Trio Mexican Restaurant

2078 North Main St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 22

Score: 98

Inspector's notes:  Observed a broken water line near the sanitizer dispenser at the 3 compartment sink. Water was flowing into the floor in places (2 points).

Hidden Hollow Resort

463 Hidden Hollow Lane, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Aug. 23

Score: 100

Wanda's Restaurant

20 Pin Oak Drive, Rock Spring

Inspection date: Aug. 23

Score: 91

Inspector's notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk- in cooler items were 46 degrees near the door. Beans, beef were at 46 degrees (9 points).

Los Charros Taqueria y Restaurante

8019 North Highway 27

Inspection date: Aug. 26

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed an area of the front food prep section of the kitchen missing a large light. This is the area of the ice machine and the drink dispenser (1 point). Observed a large gap at the bottom right side rear door of the kitchen (3 points).

The Cottage

467 Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Aug. 26

Score: 93

Inspector's notes: Observed milk and food container not date marked (4 points).  Observed bottle drinks and water melons stored on the floor in dry storage (3 points).

Rossville Elementary

1250 Wilson Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 26

Score: 100

Pizza Hut Delivery/Express Chickamauga

55 Highway 813, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Aug. 26

Score: 97

Inspector's notes: Observed hand sink drain clogged with debris (2 points). Observed deep fryer hood vent with build up (1 point).

Station House Chaisimple LLC

123 North Chattanooga St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 27

Score: 88

Inspector's notes: Observed several food containers without lids or sauce bottles without lids (4 points). Observed several tcs foods without date marks (4 points). Observed bottles of sauces expired (3 points). Observed cooler gaskets, cooler doors, deep fryer, and food containers with build up on the outside surfaces (1 point).

Saddle Ridge Elementary/Middle

9858 North Highway 27, Rock Spring

Inspection date: Aug. 27

Score: 100

Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ

11016 Highway 157, Rising Fawn

Inspection date: Aug. 28

Score: 100

Candlelight Forest

9862 Highway 193

Inspection date: Aug. 28

Score: 100

City of LaFayette Fountain

638 South Main St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 28

Score: 100

Snack Shack

923 Schmitt Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 28

Score: 100

Rick Buff's Hog Heaven

1105 LaFayette Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 28

Score: 100

Shuford's Smokehouse

505 West 9th St., Chickamauga

Inspection date: Aug. 29

Score: 100

South Walker Head Start

3 Probasco St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 29

Score: 100

Pie Slingers Pizzeria

56 Fieldstone Village Drive, Suite A., Rock Spring

Inspection date: Aug. 30

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observed several shelves in the main kitchen/front food service area holding single service items less than 6" off the concrete floor (1 point).

Dari Dip

302 West Villanow St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 30

Score: 100

Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney

