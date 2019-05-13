Professional Eye Associates has merged with Advanced Eye Care in Fort Oglethorpe.
Professional Eye Associates’ team of highly trained doctors and medical professionals will be working alongside Dr. Raymond DeBarge as he prepares for a well-deserved retirement.
Professional Eye Associates has moved from its office in Fort Oglethorpe at 1052 Battlefield Parkway to 2498 Lafayette Road and is seeing patients at this new location.
As Dr. DeBarge continues to care for his patients, he will work with doctors Brian Kim (MD), Joshua Hendrix (MD), Robi Wingrove (OD), and Brittany Newman (OD) to serve his patients in Catoosa and Walker counties.
“Dr. DeBarge has taken great care of his patients for many years,” Kim said. “We are both honored and privileged to partner with him, and we will strive to provide the very best routine, medical, and surgical eye care for his patients.”
Professional Eye Associates has served patients in the Northwest Georgia area for more than 40 years with offices in Fort Oglethorpe, Chatsworth, Calhoun, Ellijay and Dalton, with the only state-of-the-art surgery eye center in Northwest Georgia.