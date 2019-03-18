Custom Healthcare LLC (dba Phoenix Rehab & Mobility) proudly announces a three-year accreditation award in Rehab & Mobility, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Pedorthetics by the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics & Pedorthics, Inc. (ABC).
Custom Healthcare LLC (dba Phoenix Rehab & Mobility) is recognized for achievements in the area of Organizational Management, Patient Care Standards, Quality Assurance, Supplier Compliance and Facility and Safety Management. This award represents the highest level of accreditation achievable in the profession of orthotics and prosthetics.
“Custom Healthcare LLC (dba Phoenix Rehab & Mobility) has demonstrated its commitment to the provision of quality patient care services by seeking and attaining ABC accreditation, “said Catherine Carter, ABC’s executive director. “ABC has developed the highest standards for accreditation in the industry and is proud to include Custom Healthcare LLC (dba Phoenix Rehab & Mobility) among our over 2,500 accredited patient care facilities.”
The American Board of Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics and Pedorthics, Inc. has been credentialing practitioners and organizations since 1948 in accordance with established standards of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient care. A not-for-profit organization headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, ABC’s mission is to encourage and promote the highest standards of professionalism in the delivery of orthotic, prosthetic and pedorthic services. ABC advances the competency of practitioners, promotes the quality and effectiveness of orthotic, prosthetic and pedorthic care, and maintains the integrity of the profession.
For additional information about Custom Healthcare LLC (dba Phoenix Rehab & Mobility), or the ABC, contact Custom Healthcare (dba Phoenix Rehab & Mobility) at 423-697-0057.