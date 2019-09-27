As the city of Chickamauga enters the autumn season, Phil’s Primetime Pizza in Chickamauga will be celebrating with Octoberfest.
Octoberfest will be a two-day event, Oct. 18-19.
The pizzeria is part of a family tradition that crosses three generations who know their regulars by name.
It’s the only restaurant in downtown Chickamauga that serves alcohol.
If you are looking to quench your thirst this October, try one of their beer selections from Chattanooga and Georgia brewers.
The first 30-40 people who order a flight of beer will receive a Phil’s Primetime commemorative pint glass. The flights will consist of four different kinds of beer.
A limited-time pizza will also be on the Octoberfest menu boasting a beer cheese-based sauce and bratwurst combination.
This will also include five-inch pretzels on hand, coupled with beer cheese for dipping.
All of this will be featured during Octoberfest.
A family business background
The business began as a video store in October 1989 and added pizza to the menu in 1995.
New owner Kevin Martin took over officially from his father Phil Martin in October 2018. It was his first job in 1995 and now he owns the family business.
What else is on the menu?
Pizza isn't the only thing on the menu as Primetime Pizza carries a variety of salads, wings and sandwiches like the “Short Sleeve Sammy.” Be sure to stay for dessert with the “Cinnamon Streusel Pizza.”
Primetime Pizza sets itself apart from other pizzerias with their homemade pizza crust. Phil Martin’s 25-year-old recipe is made fresh daily with fresh ingredients and topped off with great customer service and a family friendly atmosphere.