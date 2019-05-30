The Northwest Georgia region saw its unemployment rate fall in April, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday, May 30.
Preliminary results showed that the 12-county area posted monthly losses in labor force and employed residents.
“We saw every region lower its rate and, in most of these cases, break its previous record,” Butler said. “If we can continue to grow our labor force, the future looks strong.”
The unemployment rate fell in April. The rate dropped 0.6 percentage points in April, settling at 3.1 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.6 percent.
The labor force fell in April by 3,288. The total came to 416,830. That number is down by 2,548 from the total from April 2018.
The Northwest region ended April with 403,727 employed residents. The number decreased by 969 in April and 420 as compared to last April.
The number of unemployment claims went up in April by 3 percent. When compared to last April, claims were up by about 108 percent.
The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 2,913 active job postings in Northwest region for April.