Northwest Georgia set a record in November for its lowest unemployment rate ever, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
At the same time, the annual numbers for employed residents and work force increased in November for the 15-county area, preliminary numbers show.
“Georgia had a record number of jobs, employment and total individuals in our workforce,” Butler said. “We had the fewest number of unemployed individuals since 2001, when we had one million fewer people in our workforce. Overall, it was a spectacular month.”
The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield.
Nationally, the unemployment rate fell in November to 3.5 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points. The nation also grew its labor force by 40,000, increased employment by 83,000 and added more 266,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell in November by 0.1 percentage points to 3.3 percent. That rate is the lowest since the federal government began keeping records in 1976.
Rates fell across all of Georgia’s 12 regions. Eleven set a record for lowest rate ever.
In the region, the unemployment rate fell by 0.3 percentage points in November, reaching an all-time low of 2.8 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent.
The labor force in Northwest Georgia decreased by 1,586 in November, bringing the total to 421,063. The number has risen by 2,201 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Northwest Georgia added 34 employed residents in November, bringing the total to 409,426. The number is up 4,845 for the year.
Claims for unemployment insurance were down by about 10 percent in November. They were down by about 40 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 3,408 active job postings in Northwest Georgia for November.