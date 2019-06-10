LaFayette High School graduate Robert James Sievers was awarded North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation's (NGEMC) 2019 Howard Baker Memorial Scholarship for Walker County. Sievers plans to major in biomedical engineering at Mercer University.
High school seniors who reside in households served by NGEMC are eligible to apply for the $1,000 scholarship, which is offered in partnership with Tennessee Valley Authority and named for former NGEMC board member Howard Baker.
NGEMC's other 2019 Howard Baker Scholarship recipients include: Kayla Hutcherson, Armuchee High School; Savannah Bates, Coahulla Creek High School; Atteline Ridley, Murray County High School; Eli Brock, Armuchee High School; Saulye Nichols, Heritage High School; and Olivia Forrest, Gordon Central High School.
NGEMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties. NGEMC is an equal-opportunity provider and employer. To learn more about NGEMC and its scholarship programs, visit www.ngemc.com<http://www.ngemc.com>/education.