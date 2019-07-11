Fort Oglethorpe's The Shoppe, a new e-cigarette and CBD shop, will be holding a grand opening on Aug. 3.
The business had its soft open in late June and has already been taking off at the speed of light since then. Featuring items like high-end and starter vape devices, e-liquid and CBD oil products.
For those who are not familiar, e-cigarettes were initially created with smokers in mind, specifically those who are trying to quit. The first e-cigarette, as we know them, was invented by a Chinese pharmacist in 2003, and quickly infiltrated the Chinese market, gaining traction in Asia.
By The mid-2000s, the products were sold online in large quantities, and in 2007, introduced into the American market. With the industry still booming, the most popular types of e-cigarettes include small rechargeable cartridge devices, medium sized rechargeable pen-style devices, and large tank-style rechargeable devices.
The cheapest and smallest consists of pre-filled cartridges that are disposable, whereas the others take regular e-liquid and are refillable. The liquid contains nicotine, but for someone who has recently quit smoking, they are reducing their odds of health complications by cutting out tar and actual smoke in favor for vapor.
This "juice" contains things such as food grade flavoring, vegetable glycerin, and sometimes, liquid nicotine. The liquid can, however, be purchased with no nicotine content.
The store, as mentioned above, also offers a wide variety of CBD, or cannabidiol products. CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds (known affectionately as cannabinoids) found in cannabis or marijuana, or in the case of The Shoppe and other local spots, hemp. CBD derived from Hemp is 100% legal, as it doesn't contain detectable levels of THC and doesn't have any psychoactive effects. This means that this CBD doesn't get someone "high" and is considered very useful as medicine, and because it is derived from hemp, isn't a marijuana product at all. These products can help relieve nausea, anxiety, pain, and many other ailments. The products carried in The Shoppe include bath bombs, salves, tinctures, CBD e-juice, and much more.