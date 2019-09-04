Armour Commercial Real Estate, the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority and city of Ringgold broke ground on the second phase of a development in North Georgia Thursday morning, Aug. 29.
This phase of the 20-acre site created to attract retail, medical and other commercial development to the area will be anchored by Tennessee Oncology.
“We’re pleased to break ground on the second phase of a development that has already generated tremendous revenue for Catoosa County,” said Rick Partain, chairman of the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority. “Armour Commercial Real Estate is a valuable partner in creating quality jobs and increasing sales revenue throughout the area.”
Over the last eight years working with the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority, Armour has developed more than 400,000 combined square feet in Catoosa County. The new development, which includes Costco and Cabela’s, has generated more than $200 million in retail sales and created more than 350 jobs.
“This opportunity to expand North Georgia’s medical community is the next step in generating sustainable growth throughout the area,” said Larry Armour of Armour Commercial Real Estate. “This development will boost sales tax and property tax while creating new jobs in the county.”
Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation’s largest, community-based cancer care specialists, will anchor the second phase of the development. Tennessee Oncology provides on-site chemotherapy treatments at over thirty locations throughout the state. The Ringgold location will be the provider’s first in Georgia.
“As a resident of Walker County, I’m delighted that my partners and I will be back serving my friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Edward Arrowsmith of Tennessee Oncology. “Our core mission at Tennessee Oncology is providing world-class care close to patient’s homes. We can’t wait to get started.”
Tennessee Oncology will join Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in the development. Center for Sports Medicine’s 13,000-square foot, state-of-the-art facility opened its doors last year.
“As the largest orthopedic group of physicians in the Chattanooga area, our Ringgold office has been a great location to provide excellent orthopaedic care to North Georgia residents, right here in their own community,” said Becky Farmer, CEO of Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics. “Tennessee Oncology will be a great complement to our medical family and bring much-needed services to residents throughout the area.”
The second phase of the development includes an additional 8,000 square feet for retail shops or medical offices. The additional space is available to lease.
“We appreciate Armour Commercial Real Estate’s continued commitment to economic development in Catoosa County,” said Amy Jackson, president & CEO of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to this next phase of a development that has already become a vital part of our community.”
The development will be located at the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Pine Grove Road.