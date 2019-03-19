Denni Thomas of Ringgold is a business owner and mother of two.
Thomas, the new owner of Caffeine Addicts, a coffee shop in downtown Ringgold, has goals to keep the shop on the map and create a warm and welcoming space for every customer.
"It's been super fun," Thomas said. "I want us to train to get the exact espresso shot. Honestly my biggest goal is to be able to compete with the top coffee shops in the area.
"I have a son and daughter. My son is 18 and a senior at Ringgold High, and my daughter is a sophomore at Covenant College. My daughter actually worked here two years ago, before the change in ownership. I worked at Ringgold Primary as a paraprofessional. I miss that job, but this is like a next chapter, so that's kind of cool. I've always wanted to own a business, and this is it. I want it to be a place where people can come in and have that place to relax, feel loved, and have some coffee."
This accomplishment has not come without those life trials that drove her.
"I hope that if someone were describing me, they would say that I was a fun loving and passionate person. Several years ago, I went through a divorce and I was down and out in a deep depression. I really like to help people who feel that way and be there for them. It's one of my passions. I think we've all had those times in our life where we've hit rock bottom, and nobody deserves to feel that way."