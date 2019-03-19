McFriends’ Night raised $575.
Volunteers with the Friends of the Library, the LaFayette Woman’s Club, and the LaFayette High and Middle School collected donations during a two-hour period on Monday, March 18.
More than 20 percent of the store’s profit during that period was donated to the Friends group. At the end of the night, McDonald’s owner Jim Aaron presented a $300 check to the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library.
The volunteers also collected $275 in cash donations from people stopping by the McDonald’s during that two-hour period.
Friends of the Library President Rachel Oesch Willeford thanked everyone who donated. “It takes a lot of money for the library to offer free programs to the community and that couldn’t happen without the support of community and business leaders like McDonald’s owner Jim Aaron.”
McDonald’s 0wner Jim Aaron said he is committed to helping the library, “Our vision is ‘Making a Difference’ and one of the ways we do that is supporting our communities through fundraisers like McFriends’ Night. We look forward to more great fundraising events in the future.”
For more information on this event or joining Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or email her at racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.