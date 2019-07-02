The city of Chattanooga has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Walker County in regards to alleged material breaches of a 2016 agreement, NewsChannel 9 reports Monday, July 1.
At issue, according to the lawsuit is the allegation that Walker County has inadequately paid for wastewater treatment and disposal.
However, the 2016 agreement in question "is a contractual dispute between the City of Chattanooga and the Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority, not Walker County Government," Joe Legge of the Walker County Commissioner's Office clarified.
Legge also stated that "The Water and Sewerage Authority's legal counsel is reviewing the city's complaint."
To be clear, Legge says "the Authority is an independent entity with its own employees and General Manager. Many people think it is a county department, but it is not."
Public board meetings for the Authority are held at 6:00 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority located at 4665 Happy Valley Road in Flintstone, Ga.
The public is free to attend and voice their concerns about their drinking water.
The board of directors for the Authority include Annette North, Scott Abston, William Cooke, and vice-chairman Micheal Haney, as well as chairman Shannon Whitfield.