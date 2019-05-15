Lake Winnepesaukah in Rossville will open its Soak Ya! Water Park for the 2019 season on Saturday, May 25.
The Memorial Day weekend seasonal debut of the five-acre water park is a welcome addition to families seeking to splash into refreshing summer excitement.
Soak Ya! continues to bring waves of fun to park guests, including the addition of the Winnie 500, which has guests sliding head-first into summer Soak Ya! splashes. Guests can race family and friends from 50 feet in the air, to a triumphant splash for the checkered flag. The thrilling, nearly 300-foot-long addition is just part of popular Soak Ya! attractions such as the Zoom Flume & Waterworks.
“Lake Winnie is packed with exciting adventures for the whole family, but the water park tops them all,” Lake Winnie spokesperson Talley Green said. “The collection of water attractions at Soak Ya! brings guests a whole new level of thrills, and in keeping with good-natured water park fun, a few spills, too.”
Amusement park guests can take the train to the “Soak Ya! Station” on the west side of the park, which serves as the entrance to the water park. There they can float along the Crazy River, with surprising delights of tiered waterfalls, spray-action features, and rolling rapids. Rushing water will send adventurers careening down numerous slides, including spiraling enclosed tube slides for multiple riders and both open and closed flume body slides for individual riders.
On May 25, Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., presents 103.7 KISS FM’s Coolest Kickoff to Summer event at Lake Winnie. Pop artist MAX will headline the free acoustic performance hosted by Chattanooga station 103.7 KISS FM (WKXJ-FM), with an opening set from Jake Miller. The performances begin at 4 p.m. EST at the Jukebox Junction Stage.
“To maintain the commitment of being ‘Chattanooga’s No. 1 for New Music,’ 103.7 KISS FM is once again bringing some of the newest and hottest Top 40 talent to the Chattanooga and North Georgia area,” said Nichole Hartman, senior vice president and market manager, Entercom Chattanooga. “This year’s performances are expected to raise the bar by delivering not one, but two of pop music’s fastest-growing stars, MAX and Jake Miller.” The performances are free with admittance to Lake Winnepesaukah.
Singer songwriter MAX has been on the scene since starring alongside Ariana Grande on Broadway at the age of 16 and later in Nickelodeon’s Rags, but he’s transformed his career into hit singer-songwriter with the chart-hitting 2016 single “Lights Down Low.”
Jake Miller is truly a dynamic artist with an undeniable passion for emotive music, and his latest single “Wait For You” debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Breaking Pop playlist.