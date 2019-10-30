The LaFayette Goody's at 106 Pearl Drive is closing and will reopen as a different store.
No timeframe has been provided yet for the conversion.
Goody's, Stage, Palais Royal, Peebles, Gordmans and Bealls are members of the Stage community of stores; however, Bealls Outlet, which has stores in LaFayette and Fort Oglethorpe, is not a Stage store.
According to a statement from Stage:
“Stage is excited to confirm it will convert the Goody’s located in LaFayette, Ga., to a Gordmans’ store.
“Guests are responding positively to our Gordmans’ off-price concept and most of the Stage department stores will convert to Gordmans during 2020.
“Gordmans stores receive fresh new merchandise deliveries weekly and a wide array of popular brand name merchandise for the entire family at everyday low prices. So, there will always be something new to discover at Gordmans when it comes to popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the entire family.
“Guests can use their Stage-brand private label credit card, Style Circle Rewards and Stage-brand gift cards at Gordmans.”