The Food City in LaFayette is celebrating the completion of a significant expansion and remodel, which added more than 8,000 square feet to the retail supermarket, bringing the total square footage to more than 41,100 square feet. The project also resulted in the creation of several new jobs for the area.
“Our customers will find the same smiling faces, top quality products, exceptional customer service and competitive pricing they have come to expect from Food City, along with some exciting new services and conveniences,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The expansion includes the addition of a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a drive-thru for greater ease in prescription services, as well as a Food City Floral Boutique, staffed with a designer and offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.
Expansions were also made to the bakery/deli hot foods bar and meat and cheese cases. A pizza bar was added, along with a line of signature salads, Icee machine and milk shake machine. Made-to-order grill items are also available, along with a fresh salad bar.
The produce department has also been expanded and includes a new fresh berry case. Full-service meat and seafood departments will offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven ready products, plus a complete selection of top quality meats that are all-natural with no solutions added, including certified Angus beef. In-house meat cutters will hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.
Expanded grocery, frozen food and dairy departments offer a complete selection of gourmet, international and specialty items. U-scan self check-out units have also been installed on the front-end for added convenience.
“I would like to thank our loyal customers for their understanding during the construction process,” store manager Calvin Gilreath said. “We are very excited about the additional services the remodel provided and I think our customers will agree it was well worth the wait.”
Headquartered in Abingdon, Va., K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 132 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.