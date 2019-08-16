Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is introducing Walker and Catoosa counties to its distinctive blend of entertainment and gourmet frozen treats. The Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area.
“We can’t wait to share Kona Ice’s fun, tropical treats with our neighbors in Walker and Catoosa counties,” said Steve Garland, the local resident and entrepreneur who has teamed up with his wife Cindy Garland with the launch of their new food truck franchise. “With the amount of schools and youth sports leagues we have in our community, it felt like a Kona Ice Truck was the perfect fit.”
Kona Ice’s escape from the ordinary begins as the sounds of tropical calypso music fills the air at each event and group gathering. The fun continues as all in attendance get their overflowing cups of freshly shaved ice and then help themselves to any of the ten tastes on the truck’s Flavorwave (an interactive dispensing system in which individuals select from one or more of the flavors to pour over their fluffy snow) or the additional 20-plus flavors and 500 different combinations available.
“Steve and I have always wanted to do something as a couple,” added Cindy. “We also wanted a business that was fun and allowed us to give back to the local community. We found that balance in Kona Ice and are thrilled to be able to provide a moment of relaxation and fun for folks in Walker and Catoosa counties.”
Equally as appealing about the launch of Kona Ice of Walker and Catoosa is its philanthropic commitment to the communities it serves. The couple is continuing the mobile franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations. As they book events with these groups, they pledge to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each stop. Nationwide, Kona Ice has donated more than $62 million to community-based organizations since the launch in June 2007.
“Steve and Cindy share our commitment to giving back,” said Tony Lamb, founder and president of Florence, Ky.-based Kona Ice. “They want to have a positive influence on the people in their community, whether it’s new text books, sports uniforms or, simply, a smile. We are proud to have them on-board. Together, we are excited to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”
Beyond fundraisers, popular spots for the food truck franchise include stops throughout Walker and Catoosa at fairs, festivals, corporate events, neighborhood socials, church events and birthday parties. The truck also maintains regular weekday and weekend routes.
To learn more about Kona Ice of Walker and Catoosa and to book your next event, contact the Garlands by email at cgarland@kona-ice.com or by phone at 423-876-9632.