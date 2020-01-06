Kami Gentry has joined the Solutions to Medicare agency in LaFayette as a fully licensed agent.
Gentry lives in Walker County and is a graduate of Gordon Lee High School in Chickamauga, where she was born and raised. She is a wife of 22 years and mother of two children. She brings her 14 years of banking, financing and customer service experience, coupled with her two-plus years of previous insurance experience.
Kami will be presenting and consulting clients with the industry’s leading information and products for Medicare supplements, Part D prescription plans as well as life and annuities.
“Adding Kami to our team provides Solutions to Medicare with another layer of personal service and a greater consultative approach to the ever-evolving marketplace,” said Sherry Rose, agent principal of Solutions to Medicare. “Her motivation, attention to detail, and customer awareness make her an excellent addition and natural fit within our organization. We are confident that Kami will be a wonderful ambassador and keeper of our stellar reputation of providing our clients with the utmost level of care and industry knowledge. Welcome aboard Kami.”