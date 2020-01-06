Solutions to Medicare is pleased to introduce Kami Gentry, who recently joined the agency as a fully licensed agent.
Gentry is a graduate of Gordon Lee High School in Chickamauga, where she was born and raised. She is a wife of 22 years and mother of two children. Kami brings with her two years of insurance experience and more than 14 years of banking and financial experience as well.
She will be providing the most current information and products for Medicare supplements and Part D prescription plans as well as home, auto, life and annuities.
“Adding Kami to the team provides Solutions to Medicare with another layer of support. Her motivation, ambition, and hunger to succeed will make her an excellent addition.” said Sherry Rose, owner of Solutions to Medicare.
“I am confident that Kami will fulfill her role to the best of her ability and maintain our standard of care and service,” Rose said. “Welcome aboard, Kami!”