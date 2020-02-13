Stacie Carmon has been named the new administrative assistant with the Jimmy Simpson Foundation, a nonprofit founded to serve the brain injury community. The foundation is located in Rock Spring.
Carmon will use her new role to bring a sense of relief and comfort to her colleagues. She also looks forward to helping others accomplish their goals.
“Stacie’s belief in the golden rule about treating others the way she would like to be treated makes her an excellent customer service provider,” said Jessica Malone, foundation chief operating officer. “We are proud to have her as part of the team.”
Carmon has been awarded and acknowledged multiple times throughout her career for her outstanding customer service, problem-solving skills and her ability to learn quickly. Prior to her role at foundation, she worked as the patient services coordinator with a local home health agency, a traveling manager for a local title pawn company and as a surgery coordinator with a local specialist office.
“I am eager to bring my skills for any new project that comes my way at the Jimmy Simpson Foundation,” Carmon said.
Stacie is a mother of five, three daughters and two step-sons. She has been happily married to her husband, Leonard, for two years this March.
The Jimmy Simpson Foundation is dedicated to providing the best quality care for the brain injury community. For more information, call 706-438-8662 or visit www.safehavenjsf.org/jimmy-simpson-home.html.