Judy Holcomb, manager of the LaFayette Career Center, has been named the Georgia Department of Labor’s Manager of the Year.
Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler presented the award to Holcomb on Aug. 27 at an awards ceremony at the Clarence Brown Conference Center in Cartersville.
Each year a manager is selected from among the managers of the 44 Georgia career centers who has shown outstanding work, having received no complaints against that career center or staff within the fiscal year, in this case being from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.
The manager has also have been able to obtain and consistently to keep an average of 95 percent in the release of decisions on unemployment claims (referred to as time lapse or timeliness), as well as the manager and office staff have achieved at least their goals set for that fiscal year.
The LaFayette Career Center GDOL office achieved the goal of placing 100 employees into jobs that are listed in the Employ Georgia job order system for the fiscal year. The office not only met but exceeded the goal by obtaining more than 300 placements for the year.
The combination of the three objectives and other considerations were considered in selection of the recipient.