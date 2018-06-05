Catoosa and Walker County residents will get a chance to check out the new Hamilton Physician Group-Catoosa Campus during an open house on Tuesday, June 12, from 5-7 p.m.
Door prizes, giveaways, facility tours and food will be part of the event.
The facility, located at 45 College Park Drive in Ringgold, provides a variety of healthcare services. Some of them include: acute care, adult immunizations, biometric screenings, chronic illnesses, EKG, incisions and drainage of simple abscesses, injections, lab testing, lacerations, physicals, preventive care, primary care, school physicals, sprains and strains, well women exams and X-rays.
HPG-Catoosa Campus has begun offering specialty care as well. The facility provides neurosurgery and spine care (Justin Hare, DO) on Mondays. Within the next few months, gastroenterology, endocrinology and psychiatry will be added.
HPG-Catoosa offers extended hours. Patients are treated Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Convenient care and primary care providers include Sherri Scroggins and Kyle Parton, nurse practitioners, and Benjamin Oliver, physician assistant.
Scroggins has lived in Catoosa County since 1997. Currently, she lives in Ringgold, in the Graysville area. Both of her children attended Ringgold schools.
“I want every patient to get the best care possible,” says Scroggins. “I listen to all of my patients’ concerns and treat them in a way that covers their mental, physical and spiritual concerns while incorporating traditional medicine. I want people to be comfortable talking with me about anything that is disrupting their health.”
Scroggins started her education at Dalton State College, where she graduated with an associate’s degree in nursing. She has worked at Hamilton Medical Center and Hutcheson Medical Center in their Emergency Departments. She worked with Hamilton Home Health while studying at West Georgia University where she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She then attended Kennesaw State University, graduating in 2012 with a master’s degree in nursing and clinical certification as a nurse practitioner, specializing in the care of families.
Parton has lived in Ringgold for 32 years. He says he chose healthcare as a career to help people feel better and to have a better quality of life.
“My approach to treating patients is to treat them the way that I would want to be treated if it were me in their shoes,” says Parton. “I take plenty of time to explain things and discuss any other issues they may want to discuss.”
A graduate of Ringgold High School, he received an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree from Dalton State College. He earned a master’s degree with nurse practitioner certification from Southern Adventist University.
Benjamin Oliver, PA-C, lives in Rossville. His wife grew up in LaFayette, and he says he looks forward to having his family being a part of the close-knit, North Georgia community.
“My goal with patients is to diagnose and treat, but to also have patients become an integral part of their treatment decisions; treating their healthcare in a team approach for the best possible results and helping them feel empowered about their health.”
Oliver received his bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science at Armstrong State University in Savannah and his master’s degree in physician assistant studies at South University in Savannah.
Stacy Smith, practice manager, lives in Rock Spring and has lived in the Walker and Catoosa area her entire life. She graduated from LaFayette High School and Virginia College School of Business and Medicine.
She has worked in healthcare for 19 years with 15 of those years being in a management role.
“I live here and understand that getting quick access to healthcare can be a challenge, whether primary care or a specialty,” says Smith. “We’re excited to be in Ringgold to take care of the people in Catoosa and Walker counties.”