Hamilton Physician Group — Catoosa Campus receives Chamber award

Hamilton Physician Group — Catoosa Campus received the 2018 Medium Business of the Year award from the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce at the Red Carpet Gala on March 2. From left: Jami Carter, LPN; Diego Iturbero, lab technician; Ashlea Anderson, registrar; Megan Brown, MD; Sherri Scroggins, nurse practitioner; Kyle Parton, nurse practitioner; Stacy Smith, practice manager; and Benjamin Oliver, physician assistant. / Contributed